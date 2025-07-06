Katherine Legge becomes first woman since Danica Patrick to achieve major NASCAR result

At the 2025 Chicago Street Race, Katherine Legge made history as the first woman since Danica Patrick in 2017 to accomplish a top 20 finish in a NASCAR Cup Series race. Legge finished the race 19th, making history because no woman has finished in the top 20 in the Cup Series since Patrick’s finish at Texas in November 2017.

Legge faced a difficult path to the race; she survived a crash in practice and a qualifying session with a high-stress level in which she managed to qualify just over a tenth of a second ahead of Corey Heim. She said the pressure of qualifying was even higher than when qualifying for the Indianapolis 500, which she has qualified for many times, due to being rushed to practice and being on a difficult street course.

Nascarman shared the historic result on X.

"Katherine Legge finishes the Chicago street race in 19th. She is the first woman to finish top-20 in a NASCAR Cup race since Danica Patrick at Texas in November 2017"

Katherine Legge, a British professional racing driver, made news in 2025, becoming the first woman to compete in the NASCAR Cup Series since Danica Patrick in 2018. Legge debuted in NASCAR's highest level of stock car racing for 2025, 44 years old, at Live Fast Motorsports to drive the No. 78 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 part-time for the 2025 season.

She qualified for her first Cup Series race at Phoenix Raceway in March 2025 and became the first female driver in a Cup Series event with NASCAR's Next Gen car.

Katherine Legge delivers a powerful speech during her Coca-Cola 600 sponsor’s event

Katherine Legge delivered a heartfelt and empowering speech at a pre-race event hosted by her title sponsor, e.l.f. Cosmetics, ahead of her NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway during the Coca-Cola 600 weekend. She expressed deep gratitude for the support and empowerment she felt from the brand and its community, emphasizing her commitment to representing e.l.f. with full dedication.

“This feels like an incredibly supportive, empowering situation to be in, and I can't say enough. I'm beyond grateful. I'm beyond proud to represent Elf, and to have met so many amazing humans,” mentioned Legge.

“I think that this only happens once in your lifetime, and so it's my responsibility to do you all proud, so I'm giving 110%. I'm trying my best you all... like I'm up watching races from last year, and I will, absolutely, try to represent you the best that I can,” she added.

Screenshot via Instagram - @katherineracing

Legge also addressed the criticism she has faced since entering NASCAR, making it clear that her performance, not her gender, defines her as a competitor.

