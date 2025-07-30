Katherine Legge credits IndyCar fame Conor Daly's advice while detailing "best qualifying" in Xfinity Series

Katherine Legge touched upon her recent qualifying efforts at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Speaking about how her qualifying in the Xfinity Series went, Legge credited the renowned NTT IndyCar Series driver Conor Daly for his valuable input.

Ad

Legge had one of her finest Xfinity Series qualifying runs on Saturday, as the 45-year-old driver from Surrey, England, qualified in 24th place and was 1.01 seconds off the pole sitter, Sam Mayer. Her best time was 55.03, and the top speed was 163.56.

She qualified behind her teammate, Jeb Burton, and ahead of Matt Dibenedetto. Speaking about her qualifying efforts, she shared her thoughts in the recent Throttle Therapy by iHeart podcast. Here's what she said:

Ad

Trending

"I was actually texting with Conor Daly and he said it's flat out, and after practice there was no way. I was like, 'is he having me on, like is this for real?' Like there's no way it's flat. He said, 'yeah, honestly, like it's faster than you think it is'. And I am so grateful that he told me that, and I'm so grateful for him giving me that info because in practice on older tires, when I was kind of getting up to speed, you're nowhere near flat." (4:43 onwards)

Ad

"So I went out, 'okay, Conor, I got this', and my foot quivered in turn three. And we do an alternate start finish line between ten three and four, so we go out of the pits straight onto the track and we literally start our lap after ten three, so we do I don't know, like two thirds of the track. And so I got on it...we were a second off the pace, but we're still P24 behind my teammate Jeb Burton, and so I felt like that was probably the best qualifying we've had in Cup or Xfinity to date this year" she further added.

Ad

Katherine Legge started her race from 24th place, but moved down to 28th place by the end of Stage 1. She failed to improve by the end of Stage 2 and came home in 29th place. However, Legge suffered a DNF in the final stage as her race came to an end on Lap 74 of 100.

How was Katherine Legge's Cup Series outing at Indianapolis?

Katherine Legge tried a double — the Cup and the Xfinity Series race at the renowned IndyCar track, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. After her Xfinity race, she ran in the Cup Series with Live Fast Motorsports.

Ad

NASCAR Cup Series driver Katherine Legge - Source: Imagn

The #78 driver qualified in 38th place, ahead of Denny Hamlin (who crashed in qualifying), and behind Josh Bilicki. Legge's fastest lap time was 56.96, and she was 7.83 seconds slower than pole sitter Chase Briscoe, and her top speed was 158.00.

In the race, the 45-year-old came home in 17th place, one of her best results in the Cup Series. She improved to 30th in Stage 1 and 23rd in Stage 2, before improving further in the final stage.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sabyasachi Biswas Sabyasachi Biswas is a passionate motorsport journalist for Sportskeeda, with a Master's degree in Mass Communication and Journalism. He has over eight years of experience in the field and has over 10000 published articles on the internet.



As a dedicated follower of motorsport, Sabyasachi watches events closely, ensuring his reports are thorough and supported by reputable sources. He is inspired by Max Verstappen’s fearless attitude and dreams of attending the Indian GP if it returns to the calendar. An ardent F1 fan over the years, he enjoyed watching Felipe Massa and Sebastian Vettel and is now following Verstappen's dominant journey on the track.



Apart from F1, he is a big-time NASCAR and football (also soccer) fan. Sabyasachi supports Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports and Spanish club, Real Madrid.



He was a sub-junior level footballer and won inter-district quizzes and debate competitions back in school. A travel freak by nature, Sabyasachi likes to try different cuisines and learn about new cultures. When away from his keyboard, he enjoys soccer, geopolitics, and playing with Khushi & Ubbu - his adorable beagles. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.