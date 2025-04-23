Katherine Legge delivers a brutal response to unfair criticism

Katherine Legge responded with a brutal take against unfair criticism towards her. The British motorsports driver caught the limelight after her Cup Series debut at the Phoenix Raceway, where she spun twice and ended Daniel Suarez's race weekend in the process.

However, Legge didn't want to give up on the sport just because her debut turned out disastrous, and thus, she recently announced 12 NASCAR -7 Xfinity and 5 Cup races this year. Her most recent showing was at the Rockingham Speedway, where she failed to qualify but was permitted to race as JJ Yeley's replacement for Joey Gase Motorsports.

Legge's race went smoothly until a catastrophe transpired on Lap 52 and collected her #53 Chevrolet entry. Joe Gibbs Racing driver William Sawalich tried to lap the 44-year-old driver, but rammed into her left quarter panel, resulting in a DNF for the latter.

Despite not being at fault in Rockingham, Legge's entry in the 256-lap race didn't sit well with the community. She claimed to have received death threats and other disturbing messages, urging her to exit NASCAR. Nonetheless, Legge slammed the haters with a brutal response, highlighting that her inexperience in the sport has led to unfair criticism.

“My performance and not my gender is what defines me as a competitor. And I haven't been in NASCAR long enough to be accurately judged for that. You can't judge me on three races. We need more accountability, in my opinion, from the fans, from the social media platforms, and from the organizations to ensure a safe environment for all drivers, athletes," Katherine Legge said via Throttle Therapy podcast.

“Having said that, despite all of the noise, I am more focused than ever...no amount of hate will change that. You are not gonna make me quit or give up because I'm stronger than that," she added.

Legge will next be seen at the Talladega Superspeedway for her second Xfinity Series race this season.

Katherine Legge speaks out after William Sawalich ruined her Rockingham race

Katherine Legge- NASCAR: Cup Practice and Qualifying - Source: Imagn

Unlike her first NASCAR race this season, where Katherine Legge struggled in piloting her #78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet and spun twice, she showed a stark improvement in the Rockingham race. Even though she started from the rear of the field in 31st place, she maneuvered her machine without encountering or giving trouble.

Moreover, Legge, who was running the lapped car, deliberately left the inside line open, as her first goal was to complete the race. Notably, Nick Sanchez passed the British driver through the inside lane, however, Sawalich couldn't do the same.

Following the "exacerbating" event, Legge joked about being unlucky for being "really bad" in her previous life while pinning the blame on JGR rival.

“I’m fine, just exacerbated. You know, I think I must have been really bad in a previous life or something because bit unlucky. I mean, there was not much I could do, just got taken out by (William Sawalich). So, it is what it is in that situation...I mean, I’d given the inside lane to whoever had just gone past me, and I thought we were going to finish the corner, but he just moved up the race track and understeered into my left rear. So, not much you can do," Legge said via FOX Sports.

Katherine Legge's second Cup Series race will be at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez circuit in Mexico. Her effort will be primarily sponsored by e.l.f. Cosmetics.

