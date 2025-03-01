Katherine Legge drops a 4-word reaction as she teases a potential NASCAR Cup Series drive

British motorsports driver Katherine Legge recently dropped a four-word message on her social media, teasing a potential NASCAR Cup Series entry. Legge didn't explicitly state the team but her revelation featured a Chevrolet Camaro, narrowing the partnership possibilities to Hendrick Motorsports, Trackhouse Racing, Richard Childress Racing, and more.

Legge has a diverse racing career. Her resume boasts 25 years of experience in highly-touted events like the IMSA, IndyCar, Formula E, and more. The 44-year-old has made a handful of Xfinity Series starts from 2018 through 2023, with JD Motorsports and SS Green Light Racing.

Legge recently made her ARCA debut at Daytona, marking her first appearance at the iconic 2.5-mile superspeedway. And nearly two weeks later, she delivered a four-word tease about a potential opportunity at stock car racing's pinnacle level.

"What's next you ask...," Legge captioned her Instagram story.

Katherine Legge on Instagram (@katherineracing)

Legge's revelation was shy of the team name, but the Chevy donned the #78, most recently piloted by Martin Truex Jr. at the 2025 Daytona 500. Thus, she may be planning a ride with Tricon Garage soon.

What Katherine Legge said about her Xfinity stint ahead of the ARCA debut at the Daytona International Speedway

Katherine Legge made four starts for JD Motorsports, from which she salvaged a 14th-place finish as her best result, after a promising run at Road America. In 2023, she returned for a one-off race with SS Green Light Racing, claiming a P38 finish, her worst in the Xfinity, occurring on the same track from where her best outcome came.

With high hopes the Brit entered the ARCA race at Daytona; but soon after the race went green, a massive Lap 4 wreck, that collected 15 cars, shattered Legge's desire to post a satisfactory result.

Nonetheless, before embarking on her ARCA chapter, Legge expressed her feelings about running in the Xfinity Series and about the opportunity of debuting at the Daytona.

“I had so much fun when I did the Xfinity stuff,” Katherine Legge said via ARCA racing. “I’m lucky enough that I get the opportunity to do ARCA this weekend. I am really excited about it. I’ve been around racing for so long now that I’ve done a lot of very similar styles of racing. I’ve done a lot of sports car racing, a lot of open wheel racing.

“NASCAR is kind of new to me. It’s got this shiny excitement about it. I’m just kind of like a kid in a candy store again like I get to go play with a new toy. I think it’ll make me a better driver, and I think it produces some of the best drivers in the world. I’m very keen to test my metal over there,” she added.

With Katerine Legge, famed YouTuber Cleetus McFarland also marked his ARCA debut at Daytona.

