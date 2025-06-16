Katherine Legge faces mechanical scare during career's second NASCAR Cup Series race in Mexico

Katherine Legge had an unexpected issue with her car during Sunday’s Cup Series Viva Mexico 250 at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez. The same was reported through X (formerly Twitter) by Jeff Gluck of The Athletic.

The British driver was running just outside of the top 20 spots when her foot got stuck in one of the pedals in her car. She was driving the No. 78 entry for Live Fast Motorsports in what was her second career Cup Series start. Reporting the incident, Gluck wrote,

“Katherine Legge says her pedal is stuck to her foot. "Literally, welded onto my foot.”

Legge finished the race in 32nd place, bagging five points on the way. Earlier this year, she took part in the points event at Phoenix Raceway and finished 30th. With that, she became the first woman to compete in a Cup Series race after Danica Patrick in the 2018 Daytona 500.

“I loved it and wanted to do more, I just didn’t know how to go about it,” Legge said during an interview. “I’m lucky that my sponsors pivoted with me and we’re all in on NASCAR.”

Per reports, Katherine Legge was expected to run a total of five races with Live Fast in the NASCAR Cup Series. Her next races are at Chicago, Sonoma, Watkins Glen, and Richmond. Notably, Richmond will be her first race on an oval since Phoenix in March.

Katherine Legge gets real about hate received after her dismal debut attempt at Phoenix Raceway

Katherine Legge made her Cup Series debut in the Shriners Children’s 500 at Phoenix Raceway earlier this year. But things didn’t go well for her as she spun not once, but twice during that race.

The second one caught Daniel Suarez in the mess, sparking a debate about NASCAR’s driver approval process. But Katherine Legge did not let that incident keep her down. She told NBC Sports,

“I know (Phoenix) wasn’t my best work. I made a mistake, right? I made a lot of mistakes during the race, tried to minimize them. And then there was that one mistake that obviously ended Daniel’s race and cost me my reputation, which I intend to get back. But it was a mistake.

Drivers make mistakes even after driving in NASCAR for decades. So Legge felt that being criticized for just one mistake is unfair.

“I am a damn good race car driver, and I will come back and prove that was just a blip on the radar,” she added.

Katherine Legge will now focus on gaining experience with the Gen-7 car. Next up for the 44-year-old speedster is the Grant Park 165 at the Chicago Street Circuit. Scheduled for July 6, the 75-lap race will be televised on TNT Sports with radio updates on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

