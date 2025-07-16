Katherine Legge gears up for a double duty at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Katherine Legge is all set for the double duty at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway race weekend. She will participate in the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series and drive for Live Fast Motorsports later this month.

Legge is a British professional racing driver who has competed in the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series, as well as the IndyCar and IMSA SportsCar Championship. She has already participated in the Cup and Xfinity Series and has three and six races in the respective series under her belt.

Legge's upcoming appearances in the Cup and Xfinity series will be her fourth and seventh appearances in the stock car racing series, respectively. Amid this, the 45-year-old stated that the upcoming race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway will be an "honor" for her.

“It’s always an honor to drive at Indy, but having the chance to compete in both the Cup and Xfinity races thanks to Desnuda and Droplight is going to be epic,” said Katherine Legge. “After racing in the Indianapolis 500 in [2023 and 2024], I definitely felt a void not being there this year."

"But adding races to my schedule is exactly what I’ve been working toward – competing in as many events as possible and logging as many laps as I can. I’m incredibly thankful to Team Chevy and my partners at Desnuda, Droplight, and e.l.f. Cosmetics for making my return to the Brickyard extra special," she added.

Katherine Legge will drive the No. 78 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 powered by Desnuda Organic Tequila, and an Indiana-based venture studio, Droplight, at the event. The Championship Round - Brickyard 400 Presented by PPG will take place on Sunday, July 27 at 2 p.m. ET.

When Katherine Legge became the first woman Cup driver since Danica Patrick

Katherine Legge (78) during practice for the Shrines Children’s 500 at Phoenix Raceway - Source: Imagn

Earlier this year, Katherine Legge became the first woman NASCAR driver to participate in the Cup Series since Danica Patrick after the former entered the Shriners Children's 500 at the Phoenix Raceway on March 9.

As she took the baton from Patrick, here's what Legge said on this (via ESPN):

"Entering the NASCAR Cup Series is a dream come true," Legge said. "Racing stock cars has been an incredibly fun and new challenge that's given me a renewed sense of vigor for this sport. As always, I'm grateful for the opportunity to do what I love and am inspired by all of the effort, preparation and behind the scenes work it takes to get here."

Katherine Legge started her race from 37th place after an underwhelming outing on Saturday in qualifying. She remained in this position by the end of Stage 1 but improved to 28th place in Stage 2. However, in the final stage, she suffered a wreck and ended her race as a DNF.

