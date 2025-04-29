Katherine Legge launches her first children’s book: “It’s very special to me”

British driver Katherine Legge has ventured into the literary world by launching her first children’s book, titled “Kat’s Magic Helmet.” She announced the release of the book on her official Instagram account on Tuesday (April 29).

This children’s book holds a special place in Legge’s heart, as she has expressed that “Kat’s Magic Helmet” is very special to her. The book is inspired by her early racing days and available on Amazon. She will be discussing the book on her podcast, “Throttle Therapy,” with Red Racer Books and her illustrator friend, Ashleigh.

Katherine Legge, a renowned British racing driver known for her achievements in motorsports, shared a glimpse of the release of her children’s book through an Instagram post with a caption that reads:

“My first children’s book ‘Kat’s Magic Helmet’ is officially out today 📖✨

I’m so excited to share it with you! It’s very special to me as it was inspired by my early racing days! If you want to check it out, it’s on Amazon (link in bio)… and I will be talking about it with @redracerbooks and good friend (and now book illustrator) @ashleigh.illustrates on my podcast Throttle Therapy 🤩 Feeling super grateful today and I hope you all love it as much as I do”

Legge has signed a five-race deal with Jordan Anderson Racing to drive their #32 Chevrolet in the 2025 Xfinity season. With her two outings at Rockingham and Talladega over, she will now return at Texas Motor Speedway this weekend, followed by Charlotte Motor Speedway and Nashville Superspeedway this summer.

Katherine Legge reflects on her experience racing at Talladega Superspeedway

Katherine Legge described her outing after a DNF result in the recently concluded NASCAR Xfinity race at Talladega. Her race ended after a late-race incident with Aric Almirola with 13 laps to go.

In an Instagram post, Katherine Legge reflected positively on her first full experience racing at Talladega and how much she enjoyed it despite the race not ending she hoped. However, she remained optimistic about improving in the upcoming race at Texas.

Expressing her thoughts on the Talladega outing in an Instagram post, Legge wrote:

“Can honestly say I thoroughly enjoyed my first time (doing more than four laps) Speedway racing here @talladega. The boys and girls at @jarnascar gave me a SUPER FAST @teamchevy @xfinityracing car and we were following the plan headed into the last 20 laps of the race. Unfortunately, it was not to be but I gained lots of valuable experience and can’t wait for next weekend 🤩. Huge shout out to @elfcosmetics @sherfickcompanies and @droplightofficial for going into battle with me. We will get stronger 💪”

The 44-year-old Guildford, Surrey, native is currently competing part-time in the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series, IndyCar Series, and IMSA SportsCar Championship.

