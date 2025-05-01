Katherine Legge’s look for next NASCAR start revealed post Talladega heartbreak

Katherine Legge will represent Desnuda Tequila at The Great American Speedway. The driver of the #32 Jordan Anderson Racing will have a new paint scheme for the race, which Steven Taranto reported on X.

The timing of this partnership aligns with Cinco de Mayo, and the car features a unique design inspired by the soft agave green of the sponsor. The paint scheme is focused on earthy green tones to create a minimalist look. Legge spoke on the new partnership with the tequila brand. Legge spoke of her partnership with Desnuda for the race at Texas Motor Speedway, stating that her health-conscious nature coincides with the organic tequila company.

“I’m so excited to represent Desnuda Tequila at The Great American Speedway,” said Legge. “I’m a health-conscious athlete whose go-to drink when I’m at a party is tequila, lime and soda. That’s why I was thrilled to team up with Desnuda Tequila around Cinco De Mayo! Desnuda’s flavor instantly stood out to me, it is exceptional. I love the fact it is organic and clean". (via Jayski's Silly Season Site)

Steven Taranto, the veteran journalist, penned on X:

"New paint scheme for Katherine Legge this weekend at Texas. Desnuda Tequila is on board the No. 32 car in the Xfinity Series race. Just in time for Cinco de Mayo."

Katherine Legge is on a part-time schedule in the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series, driving the #32 for Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport. She finished in the 39th spot due to a wreck at the Ride de dente.

She made history on March 9 by being the first woman since Danica Patrick seven years ago to compete in a NASCAR Cup Series. She drove the #78 for Live Fast Motorsports at Phoenix Raceway. Legge again had an unfortunate incident with Daniel Suarez, where she finished 30th.

In the Xfinity Series, her Rockingham debut was a stroke of luck at the last minute when, with E.l.f Cosmetics, she secured a last-minute ride in the #53 Joey Gase Motorsports car. At Talladega, she gave a standout performance, but another bout of racing incident wrecked her historic lap-leading performance. She finished 34th while running 15th in the race due to the crash involving Aric Almirola.

Katherine Legge launches her first children’s book

British racing driver Katherine Legge has expanded her career beyond motorsports by launching her first children’s book, "Kat’s Magic Helmet." Announced on her Instagram on April 29, the book draws inspiration from Legge’s early racing experiences and is now available on Amazon. Katherine Legge expressed deep personal attachment to the project, noting its special significance and her excitement to share it with young readers. She captioned the Instagram post:

“My first children’s book ‘Kat’s Magic Helmet’ is officially out today 📖✨I’m so excited to share it with you! It’s very special to me as it was inspired by my early racing days! If you want to check it out, it’s on Amazon (link in bio)

And I will be talking about it with @redracerbooks and good friend (and now book illustrator) @ashleigh.illustrates on my podcast Throttle Therapy 🤩 Feeling super grateful today and I hope you all love it as much as I do.”

Katherine Legge plans to discuss the book further on her podcast, “Throttle Therapy,” alongside collaborators from Red Racer Books and her illustrator friend, Ashleigh.

