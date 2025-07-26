Katherine Legge’s NASCAR presence forces Ty Gibbs to adjust on the fly 

  • NASCAR
By Mayank Shukla
Published Jul 26, 2025 18:15 GMT
Ty Gibbs (left) and Katherine Legge (right). Source: IMAGN

Ty Gibbs corrected himself when he realised the presence of Katherine Legge while speaking to NASCAR journalist Jeff Gluck. When speaking about racing Ty Dillon in the upcoming race at Indianapolis, he said he was also racing the rest of the “dudes” out there and then realised that Legge is also a driver in the race, resulting in him correcting himself to other “people”.

Her debut in NASCAR was in 2018 with some Xfinity Series road course starts with JD Motorsports, where she showed she had speed with a 14th-place finish at Road America — the best finish during those early races. After attempting to continue her path toward a successful career in open-wheel and sports car racing, Legge returned to NASCAR competition, including a part-time schedule in Xfinity for the 2025 season, and also a debut in the ARCA Menards Series at Daytona.

In 2025, Legge began a new stage of her career by becoming the first woman, since Danica Patrick, to compete in a NASCAR Cup Series race. Legge completed a successful NASCAR rookie test and became the first female driver in NASCAR history to represent Live Fast Motorsports (with the iconic No. 78 number).

While Legge had limited experience with NASCAR’s NextGen car and ovals, Legge took a brave step into uncharted territory by making her Cup debut at Phoenix Raceway while starting against some of the most experienced drivers in the sport. She earned a career-best Cup finish, coming 19th at the Chicago Street Race, the best finish for a female driver in the Cup Series in eight years.

Jeff Gluck reported:

"Ty Gibbs says he’s not just racing against Ty Dillon this weekend but also “40 other dudes out there” and then catches himself and says “40 other people.” (Katherine Legge is in the race.)"
Ty Gibbs has rapidly become one of NASCAR's brightest young drivers, carrying on the family racing legacy as the grandson of storied team owner Joe Gibbs. After competing in youth BMX and karting, Gibbs went to work winning stock car racing's minor leagues. In the ARCA Menards Series, Gibbs had many wins and championships in a very short span as he earned the 2021 ARCA national title with 10 wins.

Ty Gibbs reveals what's “more important” for him in NASCAR’s $1,000,000 challenge against Ty Dillon

Ty Gibbs, driving for Joe Gibbs Racing, advanced through the NASCAR In-Season Challenge to face Ty Dillon in the finals at the iconic Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The challenge began with 32 eligible drivers, each advancing by finishing ahead of a designated rival during regular Cup Series races.

Gibbs worked his way to the top bracket by outperforming competitors such as Justin Haley, AJ Allmendinger, Zane Smith, and finally his teammate Tyler Reddick, earning his place in the $1 million faceoff against Dillon.

"I think a little bit for sure. But are, you know, our main focus is, you know, Tyler and Chris said on seriously, are they, is that we're going for the win, and, you know, that's, that's the main focus. So, you know, a win for me is, more important you know, so I'm very blessed and excited to be in the situation I'm in, and I'm gonna make the best of it," he told Bob Pockrass [00:02 onwards]
"We'll see what happens here. Come with a million bucks for me. Don't never know Indy, as we seen, it's been a lot of wrecks at the end. A lot of people take it out, so I don't know. See, we'll see what happens," he added.

In the lead-up to the decisive race, Ty Gibbs emphasized that while the $1 million prize is significant, his main priority remains winning the Brickyard 400 itself—a coveted career achievement.

