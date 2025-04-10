Katherine Legge’s NASCAR schedule for 2025 comes to light

Katherine Legge will compete in the NASCAR Cup Series as well as in the Xfinity Series for the upcoming season. Jayski reported the news on X.

Legge, a trailblazing British race car driver, is expanding her presence in NASCAR in the calendar with a series of high-profile races in both the NASCAR Xfinity Series and the Cup Series. She is being supported by e.l.f Cosmetics, Legge will compete in at least seven races this year, including the Xfinity Series race at Rockingham Speedway on April 19 and the BetMGM 300 in Charlotte on May 24.

After her disastrous debut, she is making a significant return to the Cup Series on June 15 at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez in Mexico. This is a significant moment for Legge as she becomes the only woman competing in both NASCAR series.

Legge’s partnership with e.l.f began in 2023, during her IndyCar race at the Indianapolis 500. She commented on the continuation of their support:

“I’ve never felt more empowered than I do with e.l.f. by my side,” Legge was quoted as saying by Jayski. “e.l.f. truly walks the walk when it comes to putting its community—and especially women in sports—in the, pun-intended, driver’s seat. I’m thrilled to work towards achieving my racing goals with my e.l.f. team alongside Team Chevy. I want to be respected as one of the best drivers in motorsport and there is no better place to hone my skill set against the best of the best in front of the largest motorsport audience in the U.S. With the pivot to go all in on NASCAR, we are diversifying my own racing legacy as well as the paddock for future generations.”

Jayski’s Silly Season site revealed Legge’s upcoming schedule. She will compete across both the national series:

Legge began her journey in motorsports with Karting and quickly demonstrated her talent when she became the first woman to get the pole position for two years running in Zetec races in the the early 2000s. After debuting in Champ Car in 2006, Legge transitioned to IndyCar in 2012. In 2023, she set the record as the fastest female qualifier in Indy 500 history. In 2025, she became the first woman since Danica Patrick in 2018 to compete in the NASCAR Cup Series.

“She got set up for failure”: Daniel Suarez on Katherine Legge’s disastrous NASCAR result

Daniel Suarez voiced his opinion on Katherine Legge's NASCAR Cup Series debut at Phoenix Raceway, which was marred by two spins, one of which involved Suarez, ending her race prematurely. Suarez, driving the #99 for Trackhouse Racing, felt that NASCAR "set her up for failure" by allowing a driver with limited NASCAR experience to compete in the highly competitive series. In an interview with the Athletic, he said:

“I believe she got set up for failure, it doesn’t matter if you’re a great driver or a bad driver — if you’re thrown into one of the most difficult series in the world to be competitive, that’s not fair. I was more disappointed in NASCAR than her. I hope she gets another opportunity.”

He emphasized that it's unfair to throw someone into such a challenging environment without adequate preparation.

