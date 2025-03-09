Katherine Legge sends out ‘two’ crystal clear expectations from her NASCAR Cup debut at Phoenix 

British racing driver Katherine Legge is set to compete in her first-ever NASCAR Cup Series race at Phoenix Raceway on Sunday. She will become the first woman to race in NASCAR’s top division since Danica Patrick in 2018.

Ad

Legge was the first woman to win a major open-wheel race in North America and set the fastest Indy 500 qualifying speed by a female driver. When asked on Sirius XM NASCAR Radio about what would constitute success for her debut today, the Surrey, England native spoke of two clear expectations.

"Two things: one, finishing all the laps, and the second, minimizing mistakes. If I can really focus on minimizing mistakes in the pit lane and on the track, keep out of everybody's way, be respectful, earn respect, and finish the race, I think that'll be a success," Katherine Legge said.

Ad

Trending

The 44-year-old has had plenty of open-wheel racing experience but little on oval tracks. She found out about this opportunity 10 days ago, got approval to race on short tracks, and since then has trained in simulators and practiced pit stops.

"I have done, what few oval races in a stock car now. So, it's a good experience honestly. It was fortunate that Chevy put me into sim and I had a couple of days driving on the sim and had some time doing pit stop practice with Hendrick. That's at least a little bit of experience I would say...It's a new challenge, like it's unlike anything I've done before," Legge added.

Ad

Legge has previously raced in the Xfinity Series, making four starts for JD Motorsports in 2018. She made her debut at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in August and raced in two playoff races the following month at Richmond Raceway and Charlotte Motor Speedway. Her best finish was 14th place at Road America.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Legge will drive the No. 78 Chevrolet Camaro for Live Fast Motorsports in the Shriners Children’s 500 on Sunday, March 9.

"There's been, kind of, a gap" - Katherine Legge on women in motorsports

Katherine Legge is one of nine women to race in the Indy 500. She has won four sports car races, competed in big events like the Rolex 24 at Daytona and Pikes Peak, and raced in Formula E.

Ad

She will be the only 17th woman to compete in NASCAR’s top series this weekend at Phoenix. Ahead of her debut race, she highlighted the generation 'gap' between women in motorsports.

"It’s more disappointing that aren’t more women. There’s been, kind of, a gap… I’d love to bring up the generation because I think there’s only a handful of us that have those shared lived experiences," Katherine Legge said (via FOX Sports).

Legge also made her NASCAR ARCA debut this year at season-opening Daytona, where she finished 39th after being involved in an early-race crash.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback