Katherine Legge all set for second shot at NASCAR Cup racing in June

Katherine Legge is all set to race in the NASCAR Cup Series in June this year during the Mexico City weekend. Legge will race for Live Fast Motorsports when NASCAR's top series ventures into Mexico for the first time since 1958. This will be her second appearance in the top-tier stock after her debut at Phoenix earlier this year.

Ad

Legge will drive the #78 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 entry, sponsored by e.l.f. Announcing the same on Legge, who will run for the second time at Daniel Suarez's home race, renowned NASCAR journalist Joe Sringley wrote on X, formerly Twitter:

"A representative for @KatherineLegge confirms that her second NASCAR Cup Series start (scheduled for June 15 at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez) will come behind the wheel of the No. 78 @ELFCosmetics Chevrolet for @TeamLiveFast."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

In addition to this, Legge will also take part in multiple Xfinity Series races. According to reports, she will race at Rockingham Speedway on April 19, where she will drive the #32 Chevrolet Camaro SS for Jordan Anderson Racing.

After Rockingham, she will race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 24 and drive the e.l.f. sponsored car. The 44-year-old made her debut in the Xfinity Series in 2018 and has five Xfinity Series races to her name.

Ad

NASCAR will move outside of the United States and go to the capital of Mexico, and conduct races at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez on June 14 and 15, 2025. The track is renowned for hosting the F1 race, the Mexico City Grand Prix, and from this year onwards, it will have the tag of NASCAR as well.

Katherine Legge let her feelings known about e.l.f sponsorship

Following her continuous partnership with e.l.f, Katherine Legge shared her thoughts and stated that the cosmetics brand made her felt empowered. e.l.f cosmetics has been a constant supporter of Legge since 2023, and its latest partnership with the Surrey-born driver adds another chapter to the story.

Ad

NASCAR Cup Series driver Katherine Legge (78) during the Shriners Children’s 500 at Phoenix Raceway. - Source: Imagn

"I've never felt more empowered than I do with e.l.f. by my side," Legge said in a press release. "e.l.f. truly walks the walk when it comes to putting its community -- and especially women in sports -- in the, pun-intended, driver's seat. I'm thrilled to work towards achieving my racing goals with my e.l.f. team alongside Team Chevy."

Ad

"I want to be respected as one of the best drivers in motorsport, and there is no better place to hone my skill set against the best of the best in front of the largest motorsport audience in the U.S," she further added, as per SI.com.

Katherine Legge is a globally renowned motorsports driver. She is the first woman to win a major open-wheel race in North America and holds the fastest qualifying record for a woman in Indianapolis 500 history.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sabyasachi Biswas Sabyasachi Biswas is a passionate motorsport journalist for Sportskeeda, with a Master's degree in Mass Communication and Journalism. He has over eight years of experience in the field and has over 10000 published articles on the internet.



As a dedicated follower of motorsport, Sabyasachi watches events closely, ensuring his reports are thorough and supported by reputable sources. He is inspired by Max Verstappen’s fearless attitude and dreams of attending the Indian GP if it returns to the calendar. An ardent F1 fan over the years, he enjoyed watching Felipe Massa and Sebastian Vettel and is now following Verstappen's dominant journey on the track.



Apart from F1, he is a big-time NASCAR and football (also soccer) fan. Sabyasachi supports Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports and Spanish club, Real Madrid.



He was a sub-junior level footballer and won inter-district quizzes and debate competitions back in school. A travel freak by nature, Sabyasachi likes to try different cuisines and learn about new cultures. When away from his keyboard, he enjoys soccer, geopolitics, and playing with Khushi & Ubbu - his adorable beagles. Know More