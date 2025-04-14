Katherine Legge all set for second shot at NASCAR Cup racing in June

Katherine Legge is all set to race in the NASCAR Cup Series in June this year during the Mexico City weekend. Legge will race for Live Fast Motorsports when NASCAR's top series ventures into Mexico for the first time since 1958. This will be her second appearance in the top-tier stock after her debut at Phoenix earlier this year.
Legge will drive the #78 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 entry, sponsored by e.l.f. Announcing the same on Legge, who will run for the second time at Daniel Suarez's home race, renowned NASCAR journalist Joe Sringley wrote on X, formerly Twitter:
"A representative for @KatherineLegge confirms that her second NASCAR Cup Series start (scheduled for June 15 at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez) will come behind the wheel of the No. 78 @ELFCosmetics Chevrolet for @TeamLiveFast."
In addition to this, Legge will also take part in multiple Xfinity Series races. According to reports, she will race at Rockingham Speedway on April 19, where she will drive the #32 Chevrolet Camaro SS for Jordan Anderson Racing.
After Rockingham, she will race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 24 and drive the e.l.f. sponsored car. The 44-year-old made her debut in the Xfinity Series in 2018 and has five Xfinity Series races to her name.
NASCAR will move outside of the United States and go to the capital of Mexico, and conduct races at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez on June 14 and 15, 2025. The track is renowned for hosting the F1 race, the Mexico City Grand Prix, and from this year onwards, it will have the tag of NASCAR as well.
Katherine Legge let her feelings known about e.l.f sponsorship
Following her continuous partnership with e.l.f, Katherine Legge shared her thoughts and stated that the cosmetics brand made her felt empowered. e.l.f cosmetics has been a constant supporter of Legge since 2023, and its latest partnership with the Surrey-born driver adds another chapter to the story.
"I've never felt more empowered than I do with e.l.f. by my side," Legge said in a press release. "e.l.f. truly walks the walk when it comes to putting its community -- and especially women in sports -- in the, pun-intended, driver's seat. I'm thrilled to work towards achieving my racing goals with my e.l.f. team alongside Team Chevy."
"I want to be respected as one of the best drivers in motorsport, and there is no better place to hone my skill set against the best of the best in front of the largest motorsport audience in the U.S," she further added, as per SI.com.
Katherine Legge is a globally renowned motorsports driver. She is the first woman to win a major open-wheel race in North America and holds the fastest qualifying record for a woman in Indianapolis 500 history.