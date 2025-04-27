Katherine Legge steps into the NASCAR history books alongside Danica Patrick, Natalie Decker, and Patty Moise

British racing driver Katherine Legge made history during Saturday's Xfinity Series race at Talladega Superspeedway. She became only the fourth female racing driver to have led a lap in NASCAR's second-tier series, joining the likes of Danica Patrick, Natalie Decker, and Patty Moise.

Katherine Legge made her NASCAR Cup Series debut in March this year at Phoenix Raceway and has since expanded her schedule to compete in a total of 12 races in both the Cup and the Xfinity Series in 2025. The Ag-Pro 300 at Talladega was her second NXS start of the season, and she qualified her No. 32 Chevrolet for Jordan Anderson Racing in P27.

While her day ended up with a DNF on lap 100 when she got collected by Aric Almirola's move to the outside, resulting in a multi-car crash, the biggest highlight of the day for Legge was to lead a lap during the race. She found herself in the front of the pack during the green-flag pit cycle, which began on lap 70, when the leaders started to come into the pits. She led the 75th lap of the race and was later reshuffled into the mid-pack.

Motorsport journalist Joseph Srigley shared Katherine Legge's historic achievement on X as he wrote:

"Leading during the cycle of green-flag stops in the #AgPro300 at Talladega, @KatherineLegge becomes the fourth woman to lead a lap in the Xfinity Series. Legge joins Natalie Decker, Danica Patrick, and Patty Moise as the women to lead in NASCAR's second-tier series."

Her DNF at Talladega means that Legge has not been able to see the chequered flag in any of the three races she has competed in 2025 so far.

Aric Almirola says Katherine Legge didn't do anything wrong in the late Talladega wreck

Saturday’s NXS race at Talladega ended early for several drivers after a big crash with just 13 laps to go. The wreck knocked out Katherine Legge, Aric Almirola, and Jeffrey Earnhardt, all because of a spotter miscommunication.

Legge was running around 15th place when Almirola tried to move up in front of her. However, the move came too late, and Almirola crashed into Legge’s No. 32 Chevy. This set off a chain reaction resulting in a multi-car wreck. After the pileup, Almirola immediately told his spotter that he had asked him to move up at the wrong time.

However, the spotter responded by saying that when he first asked Almirola to move, he was clear of Legge's car. After being checked and released from the infield care center, Almirola explained what happened.

"The middle lane was just fizzling out there, and I crashed myself, I guess," Almirola told Motorsport. "Yeah, (I) had a quick hole, I guess, and he (the spotter) said ‘clear,’ so I moved and, I don’t know, I wasn’t clear. Obviously wasn’t clear since I crashed. Katherine (Legge) didn’t do anything wrong; she was right where she needed to be, and I turned across her nose."

Despite her third straight DNF in 2025, Katherine Legge looked quite positive and even told reporters that she was having a lot of fun at the track and is looking forward to a better result in her next outing at Texas Motor Speedway on Saturday, May 3.

