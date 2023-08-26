Kaulig Racing have already lined up a replacement for Justin Haley, announcement soon- “The No. 31 car is pretty much done”

Kaulig Racing have taken a significant step towards ensuring the continuity of their competitive edge by securing a replacement for Justin Haley.

Haley's decision to depart from Kaulig Racing, as revealed earlier this month, left an empty seat in the coveted No. 31 car.

Kaulig Racing's president, Chris Rice, recently shared updates on the status of the No. 31 car in an interview on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. While Rice didn't specify a potential replacement for Haley, he did indicate a timeframe for when fans can anticipate an announcement.

According to Motorsportswire, he said:

“The No. 31 car is pretty much done. It’s in good shape, and like I said from the get-go, I think everybody is gonna be pretty surprised with what we’re doing with that. I’m excited, Matt Kaulig is excited, everybody that partners, and everybody that is involved is excited about it. That’s been a relief. I’ve been able to sleep a little bit."

He continued:

“I think we’re probably a couple of weeks away from whatever the partners want to talk about it. I think we want to get into the playoffs a little bit and once that calms down, I think that’s when they’ll want to do it.”

One of Kaulig Racing's drivers still has to secure a spot in the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs at Daytona International Speedway this weekend. However, the team's focus isn't solely on this opportunity.

Recently, Rick Ware Racing revealed that Justin Haley would be joining them as a Ford driver through a multi-year agreement.

Kaulig Racing's No. 31 Car: Unexpected changes and anticipated announcement of Justin Haley's replacement

There were connections between Austin Hill and the No. 31 car earlier but he recently extended his contract with Richard Childress Racing.

Kaulig Racing's current priority lies in securing a playoff position at Daytona. Nevertheless, it's challenging to overlook the imminent changes for the team. The No. 31 car stands out as a prime option among available seats in the NASCAR silly season, and it seems that an unexpected twist awaits everyone.

Kaulig Racing's swift move to secure a replacement for Justin Haley speaks volumes about their dedication to excellence and their foresight in navigating the dynamic world of motorsports.

This strategic move also displays their dedication to ensuring a seamless transition and sustained success on the track. Kaulig Racing's preparedness to adapt and position themselves strongly within the field sets a promising precedent for their continued achievements.

The racing community are now left to wonder about the qualities and capabilities of the yet-to-be-named successor of Justin Haley.