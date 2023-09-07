Kaulig Racing announce that Daniel Hemric will contest in their number 10 Chevrolet in Xfinity Series championship 

Kaulig Racing has decided to switch Daniel Hemric into the No. 10 Chevrolet Camaro for the remaining eight races of the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season.

“As we prepare to close out the 2023 season, Daniel Hemric will take over the No. 10 Chevrolet for the remaining races to contend for the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) Championship,” Chris Rice, Team President said via X.

Hemric now holds a 55-point lead over Parker Kligerman and is in 11th position on the NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoff Grid. So, barring a huge incident at Kansas Speedway, he should enter the postseason.

The No. 11 Chevrolet, which has been driven by Hemric the whole season, is presently 26 points below the cutline for the NASCAR Xfinity Series Owner's Playoffs.

With the change of drivers at Kansas, Derek Kraus, who rejoins the team this weekend, will jump behind the wheel of the No. 11 Chevrolet. Hemric, meanwhile, will take over the driving duties for the No. 10 Chevrolet.

Daniel Hemric is able to compete for Kaulig Racing in both the drivers' and owners' championships by switching to the No. 10 Chevrolet. It is now sixth in the NASCAR Xfinity Series Owner Points standings.

Who is Daniel Hemric? Exploring driver profile

Daniel Hemric is a full-time NASCAR Xfinity Series driver for Kaulig Racing, driving the No. 11 Chevrolet Camaro.

In 2021, he won his first NASCAR national series race in the Xfinity Series championship event at Phoenix Raceway. It also served as his first series title in his final race with Joe Gibbs Racing.

NASCAR Xfinity Series Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200

He previously raced for JR Motorsports in the Xfinity Series in 2020 before joining Kaulig in 2022. Hemric was named the 2019 Sunoco Rookie of the Year in the NASCAR Cup Series while racing for Richard Childress Racing in the No. 8 car.

Hemric also raced in the Xfinity Series for RCR for two years in 2017-2018, gaining playoff spots each year and progressing to the Championship 4 round. He also raced in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series for 50 races from 2013 to 2018.