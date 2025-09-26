Kaulig Racing confirms Daniel Hemric's return to No. 11 for Charlotte ROVAL and Las Vegas

Daniel Hemric will return for two more Xfinity Series races with Kaulig Racing this season. The full-time NASCAR Truck Series driver will return to the Xfinity after his start at the Worldwide Technology Raceway with the team earlier this month.In a post on X on Friday, Kaulig confirmed that the former NASCAR Xfinity Series champion would return to drive its No. 11 Chevrolet in the upcoming playoff races at the Charlotte ROVAL and Las Vegas on October 4 and 11, respectively.&quot;The veteran, [Daniel Hemric], will drive the No. 11 Chevrolet in the next two [NASCAR Xfinity Series' races following Kansas Speedway!&quot;Kaulig parted ways with Josh Williams midway through the 2025 season. After his departure after 21 races and before the August race at Iowa Speedway, the team patched together a series of drivers in the No. 11 car. Carson Hocevar, Michael McDowell, Justin Haley and Will Brown have all taken turns behind the wheel.Hemric has one win in 187 starts over seven seasons in the Xfinity Series. He raced full-time for Richard Childress Racing in 2017-18 and made the Championship 4 both years.In 2020, Hemric ran part of the season for JR Motorsports and then joined Joe Gibbs Racing full-time, where he got his first win and title at the 2021 Xfinity Series championship race at Phoenix Raceway.&quot;My kids have never experienced that&quot; - Daniel Hemric on 'selfish reasons' for Truck returnAfter running a full season in the Cup Series in 2024 for Kaulig, Daniel Hemric moved back to full-time racing in the Truck Series with McAnally-Hilgemann Racing.He currently holds third place in the Truck points standings and trails the leader Corey Heim by 68 points. The North Carolina native secured his first Truck win at Martinsville in March.&quot;One of my selfish main goals was that, my wife and I have stood in victory lane together, whether people know it or not, hundreds of times throughout our lives growing up and my kids have never experienced that. So one of my reasons I want to come back here was to try to win and give them those memories,&quot; Daniel Hemric said after his Truck win earlier this year via Frontstretch.Hemric also drove full time for Kaulig in the Xfinity Series during 2022 and 2023. He logged nine top-five and 32 top-ten finishes in 66 starts. At Gateway this season, he finished in seventh place.