Kaulig Racing driver releases statement after departure from NASCAR team

NASCAR driver Josh Williams has shared his thoughts after parting ways with Kaulig Racing. The team announced earlier on July 30 that it has parted ways with the Xfinity Series driver.Williams and Kaulig Racing have parted ways effective immediately. The 31-year-old had been the pilot of the team's No. 11 Chevrolet since the start of the 2024 season, and after a poor mix of results this year on the racetrack, the decision was made to part ways. Announcing his release, Kaulig stated the team's plan to run the No.11 car the rest of the season with multiple drivers.Williams, who has 231 starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, stated in a statement after the new came out:&quot;As most of you have seen, Kaulig Racing has made the decision to release me for the remainder of the season. This has been a difficult day for my family, friends, long-time partners and fans, whom I can't thank enough for standing by my side through all of this. We will be back soon and looking forward to a much brighter chapter in my racing career. I wish nothing but the best for my guys on the 11 team.&quot;Williams showed appreciation to his family, friends, partners, and fans despite the circumstances. He also expressed hope for a better next chapter in his racing career. The 31-year-old has overcome a few issues in 2025, including a health problem earlier in the year and his own performance struggles. His best race finish this season is sixth at Charlotte.Josh Williams on exiting NASCAR Xfinity race due to his illness' side effectsJosh Williams, driving for Kaulig Racing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, was forced to exit the race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in March due to severe breathing difficulties caused by a lingering illness. He endured this illness for multiple races, including at Circuit of the Americas and Phoenix Raceway.During the Las Vegas race, Williams managed to complete the first stage but reported he could not catch his breath and had to step out at the stage break, relinquishing his car to Ty Dillon, who finished the race in 29th place.&quot;I’ve never felt like this my entire life. It’s the craziest thing I’ve ever felt before. It’s like you’re almost drowning. I mean, I’ve taken medicine. I’m doing what I need to do. But they said it could take a while, so I wish it would hurry up,&quot; he said via NASCAR.Williams described the sensation of racing while ill as feeling &quot;like you're almost drowning&quot;, highlighting how dangerous and debilitating the condition was inside the tight confines of the race car, where breathing became extremely difficult.After exiting the car, Williams chose not to visit the infield care center, knowing from a prior experience that medical intervention was limited to supportive care since the issue was primarily respiratory.