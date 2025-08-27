Kaulig Racing official hints Dodge not in long-term NASCAR picture beyond Trucks

Kaulig Racing's Chief Business Officer, Ty Norris, recently dropped a hint on the future of Dodge in NASCAR. Dodge, through its Ram Trucks brand, is gearing up for a bold re‑entry into the 2026 Craftsman Truck Series with Kaulig at the helm. Insiders are starting to wonder whether this move hints at the company's potential long-term plans to make a comeback in NASCAR's Xfinity and Cup Series as well.The partnership is official: starting in 2026, Kaulig will be the anchor team for Ram’s return, fielding up to five Ram 1500 trucks. It’s a major move, marking Stellantis’ comeback into NASCAR’s national spotlight. While the team has partnered with Dodge for the Truck Series, Chevrolet remains the team’s foundational partner in both the Cup and Xfinity series.The team's official, Ty Norris, recently shared an outlook on what Dodge has planned for its future in NASCAR and its plans to enter the other two series.&quot;There is no guarantee they will ever go outside of trucks. RAM is a very successful truck brand, and the vehicle side of Stellantis is a whole different conversation. So much of the focus is on Truck Series right now that we haven't even had the conversation outside of it just yet,&quot; Norris said via Sirius XM NASCAR radio. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostKaulig Racing also stated that they've had clear conversations with Chevrolet about continuing with them in the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity series. Meanwhile, the idea of a dual-manufacturer setup comes up with its challenges, like doubts about resource strain, and even questions of loyalty shifts. The news has ignited excitement among the fans already, as they hope to see Dodge make a comeback in the world of NASCAR.Dale Earnhardt Jr. gives his advice to Kaulig Racing and Ram for their 2026 programsThe NASCAR world is already buzzing after the Kaulig Racing team and Ram have announced their partnership for the 2026 season in the Truck Series. Ram is all set to re-enter the sport as a manufacturer, providing as many as five trucks to the team for their Truck Series programs.NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. shared his thoughts on the plan that the two entities should follow for their 2026 programs in order to have a successful outcome.I believe it would serve Ram, Kaulig, and everyone well to have a bit of a mix like you get yourself a sure-fire, can’t miss veteran that can help you build the team. Tell you where your car is, where your trucks are, and what you need and what you’re feeling. You bring in some grassroots young guy that needs that opportunity that everybody would be excited about, and you kind of have a mix in between,&quot; Earnhardt Jr. said via the ProFootballNetwork via the Dirty Air podcast.Earnhardt Jr. emphasised that this partnership provides a unique opportunity for the young talent coming in through the Truck series, as it provides a more straightforward route to the Cup and Xfinity Series. He explained how other teams might offer opportunities with uncertain outcomes, which would not be the case with the Ram-Kaulig racing partnership.