  Kaulig Racing president addresses the rumors of Truck Series debut with RAM, ditching Chevrolet 

Kaulig Racing president addresses the rumors of Truck Series debut with RAM, ditching Chevrolet 

By Karan Yadav
Modified Aug 14, 2025 11:42 GMT
Syndication: Pocono Record - Source: Imagn
Kaulig Racing president addresses the rumors about Truck Series - Source: Imagn

Motor Racing Network insider Mike Bagley recently reported rumors of Kaulig Racing expanding its organization to the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. Following the same, on Wednesday, August 14, 2025, the team president, Chris Rice, addressed the rumors of joining RAM for their Truck Series debut.

The North Carolina-based team emerged as a full-time organization in 2016 in the Cup and Xfinity Series. The team fields two full-time cars, featuring AJ Allmendinger piloting the #16 Chevy Camaro ZL1 and Ty Dillon driving the #10 Chevy in the Cup Series. Additionally, Will Brown competes on a part-time basis for the team, driving the #13 car.

Following the same, in the Xfinity Series, Kaulig Racing features two full-time rookies, Daniel Dye in the #10 Chevy and Christian Eckes in the #16 Chevy. Josh Williams formerly drove the #11 car, and the team recently cut ties with him. The team secured two Cup Series and 27 wins in the Xfinity Series with Allmendinger's win at Las Vegas Motor Speedway last year. Reflecting on the same, the organization aimed to expand its roots in the Truck Series with RAM.

Reflecting on the rumors, the team president, Chris Rice, stated,

"Amid NASCAR industry rumors that @KauligRacing is a potential option for @RamTrucks/@Stellantis, Kaulig president Chris Rice (@C_Rice1) told @SiriusXMNASCAR Radio today: "I think everybody in the garage has talked to Ram; I think everybody has had a conversation with those guys."
Ram is aiming to enter the Truck Series in the 2026 season, and they have been actively looking for strong teams for their brand. The truck manufacturing brand has talked with several teams, including Niece Motorsports, GMS Racing, and Rette Jones Racing, but Niece has shot down plans to ditch Chevy.

Former Kaulig Racing driver Josh Williams shared his thoughts after he departed from the team

On July 30, 2025, Kaulig Racing announced they have ended its ties with Josh Williams. Following the news, the Xfinity Series driver recently shared his thoughts on the same.

The 31-year-old has been driving the #11 Chevy since the beginning of the 2024 season for the team. However, he has been underperforming, and the team decided to part ways with him. Williams has 231 starts in NASCAR's second-tier racing series over a decade and has secured 16 top-ten finishes.

Reflecting on the news, the former Kaulig Racing driver stated (via X):

"As most of you have seen, Kaulig Racing has made the decision to release me for the remainder of the season. This has been a difficult day for my family, friends, long-time partners and fans, whom I can't thank enough for standing by my side through all of this. We will be back soon and looking forward to a much brighter chapter in my racing career. I wish nothing but the best for my guys on the 11 team."

The Xfinity Series driver overcame a few health-related issues in the 2025 season and some performance struggles. Despite that, Williams hopes for a better chapter in his racing career.

Karan Yadav

Karan Yadav

Karan Yadav is an enthusiastic sports journalist with a sharp focus on accuracy and storytelling in motorsports. With a background in BCA studies and around five months of experience at Essentially Sports, he has built a solid foundation in sports coverage at Sportskeeda, combining his passion for racing with a commitment to detailed reporting. Karan follows top NASCAR drivers like Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin, and Ryan Blaney, admiring their unique racing styles. When he's not writing, he enjoys gaming and diving into the latest motorsports news and analysis.

Edited by Pratham K Sharma
