Kaulig Racing's Josh Williams visibly thrilled by Jesse Love sweeping pole position at Talladega

Kaulig Racing driver Josh Williams expressed enthusiasm for Richard Childress Racing driver Jesse Love qualifying on the pole for Saturday's NASCAR Xfinity Series race at the Talladega Superspeedway. It's the second pole of the 2025 season for Love and the sixth of his Xfinity career.

While Love chatted with The CW reporter Kim Coon following his first-place qualifying lap, Williams, who will start seventh in Saturday's race, popped up from behind in a humorous manner and non-verbally expressed his excitement for the Love's qualifying lap. The clip was posted to X by Xfinity Racing, and they wrote:

"It’s an @talladega pole for @jesselovejr and @josh6williams is very happy for his friend (and to be starting 7th)."

Jesse Love will start alongside RCR teammate Austin Hill, who is tied for the most victories on drafting tracks in the series with eight. However, the driver of the #21 has never won at Talladega.

Love's pole position at Talladega is a bounce-back from the disaster a week ago at Rockingham Speedway. The driver of the #2 RCR Chevrolet was the initial winner of last week's race at Rockingham, but was ultimately disqualified after his car failed post-race inspection. Love was then scored with a 38th-place finish while Jr. Motorsports driver Sammy Smith was credited with the victory.

Despite the controversy, Love still has a win to his credit this season as he won the season-opening race at Daytona. The 20-year-old has bagged two top fives and sits fourth in the points standings after 10 races.

Love joined Richard Childress Racing ahead of the 2025 season. He scored five poles in his rookie campaign and picked up his first career victory at Talladega. At season's end (2024), Love had recorded 18 top 10s, seven top fives, and finished eighth in the points standings.

Jesse Love pulled no punches in an Instagram post after Talladega Xfinity pole

Jesse Love will lead the field to the green flag in Saturday's NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Talladega in his #2 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet. The race, called the Ag-Pro 300, is set for 113 laps and 300 miles.

After scoring the pole for Saturday's event, Love took to Instagram to reflect on the qualifying effort. The California native made it known that he means business this weekend at the Alabama track.

"Picking up right where we left off," Jesse Love wrote.

Amid his second full-time season at RCR, Love took a step up two weeks ago and made his Cup Series debut at the Bristol Motor Speedway. Love piloted the #33 RCR Chevrolet, a part-time entry, to a 31st-place finish after starting 19th. Later this year, Love will drive for Beard Motorsports at Texas and Indianapolis in the Cup Series.

