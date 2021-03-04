Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
×
Advertisement

NASCAR driver wants Tom Brady to sponsor him in upcoming race

Super Bowl LV. Patrick Smith.
Super Bowl LV. Patrick Smith.
Brian Thornsburg
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified 1 hr ago
News
Advertisement

NASCAR driver Kaz Grala wants to race so badly he just pitched NFL star and Super Bowl-winning quarterback Tom Brady a sponsorship deal on social media.

The move to reach out to Tom Brady comes as Grala continues to grapple with ongoing sponsorship issues and is essentially sharing a ride with other drivers.

“Hey, Tom Brady. Can I call you Tom? I’m Kaz Grala. Nice to meet you. I think you should join the NASCAR family,” Grala said. “I mean, we’ve got Michael Jordan now. We’ve got coach Joe Gibbs, even Pitbull. But what we’re missing now is a seven-time champion."

Also Read: NASCAR at Las Vegas odds, lineup

Could Tom Brady sponsor a NASCAR team?

While Grala could be accused of laying it on a little thick in his pitch to Tom Brady, he does have a pretty good record of consistency across all three of NASCAR national series. He has one win, five top-fives and 16 top-tens in 34 Camping World Truck Series starts. He also finished seventh in the championship race one year.

In the NASCAR Xfinity Series, Grala doesn't have a victory but has four top-fives and nine top-10s in 32 races. That's not the best by any means, but what exactly does Tom Brady lose by sponsoring a car or NASCAR truck for a race weekend? Tom Brady already sells his TB12 health and lifestyle products online. Why not smack the company's logo onto the hood of a race car and watch your investment play out over the course of a race.

Advertisement

Also Read: BetMGM to sponsor NASCAR team at Vegas

“So why should you sponsor me?" Grala asked Tom Brady in a social media post. "Well, I’ve been successful running in all three series in NASCAR. I’m a first-generation American living the dreams of my family and, well, we both migrated south from Boston. So far it seems to be working pretty well for both of us. I mean, name a better duo. We’ve got Batman and Robin, peanut butter and jelly, Tom and Kaz. If only I was named Jerry. So let’s skip the ‘your people, my people’ thing and just contact me directly. I look forward to hearing from you. I’ll have my ringer on.”

Whether Tom Brady will respond remains to be seen, but it's nice to see this kind of pitch from a young driver like Kas Grala. With his ability and desire to create attention through various forms of social media, sponsors might end up backing the potential star.

Published 04 Mar 2021, 05:24 IST
comments icon
Tom Brady
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी