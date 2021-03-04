NASCAR driver wants Tom Brady to sponsor him in upcoming race

NASCAR driver Kaz Grala wants to race so badly he just pitched NFL star and Super Bowl-winning quarterback Tom Brady a sponsorship deal on social media.

The move to reach out to Tom Brady comes as Grala continues to grapple with ongoing sponsorship issues and is essentially sharing a ride with other drivers.

“Hey, Tom Brady. Can I call you Tom? I’m Kaz Grala. Nice to meet you. I think you should join the NASCAR family,” Grala said. “I mean, we’ve got Michael Jordan now. We’ve got coach Joe Gibbs, even Pitbull. But what we’re missing now is a seven-time champion."

What do you think @TomBrady? I think we need to do this. pic.twitter.com/TLQDY6AXPG — Kaz Grala (@KazGrala) March 2, 2021

Also Read: NASCAR at Las Vegas odds, lineup

Could Tom Brady sponsor a NASCAR team?

While Grala could be accused of laying it on a little thick in his pitch to Tom Brady, he does have a pretty good record of consistency across all three of NASCAR national series. He has one win, five top-fives and 16 top-tens in 34 Camping World Truck Series starts. He also finished seventh in the championship race one year.

In the NASCAR Xfinity Series, Grala doesn't have a victory but has four top-fives and nine top-10s in 32 races. That's not the best by any means, but what exactly does Tom Brady lose by sponsoring a car or NASCAR truck for a race weekend? Tom Brady already sells his TB12 health and lifestyle products online. Why not smack the company's logo onto the hood of a race car and watch your investment play out over the course of a race.

What’s cooler than driving cars really fast??



Having a cool name to go with it😎

cc: @KazGrala pic.twitter.com/Wb8Xa4SQAa — Swet Tailor (@Swet_Tailor) March 3, 2021

Advertisement

Also Read: BetMGM to sponsor NASCAR team at Vegas

“So why should you sponsor me?" Grala asked Tom Brady in a social media post. "Well, I’ve been successful running in all three series in NASCAR. I’m a first-generation American living the dreams of my family and, well, we both migrated south from Boston. So far it seems to be working pretty well for both of us. I mean, name a better duo. We’ve got Batman and Robin, peanut butter and jelly, Tom and Kaz. If only I was named Jerry. So let’s skip the ‘your people, my people’ thing and just contact me directly. I look forward to hearing from you. I’ll have my ringer on.”

Whether Tom Brady will respond remains to be seen, but it's nice to see this kind of pitch from a young driver like Kas Grala. With his ability and desire to create attention through various forms of social media, sponsors might end up backing the potential star.