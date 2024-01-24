Kaz Grala to make 2024 Daytona 500 appearance with third Front Row Motorsports entry

NASCAR Cup Series driver Kaz Grala is set to make his third Daytona 500 appearance entering the 2024 season, where he will be representing Front Row Motorsports.

Kaz Grala, part-time driver for Rick Ware Racing in the Cup Series, will be kicking off his season piloting the Front Row Motorsports No. 36 Ford Mustang at the Daytona International Speedway. This marks the second straight season when the team would be fielding three charters at the Daytona 500 race.

Having competed twice at the event before, Kaz Grala spent the entire 2023 season in the Xfinity Series, where he drove for Sam Hunt Racing on a full-time basis. Now, as the 2024 season comes around, the 25-year-old is slated to participate in 25 races, including 24 of the 36 points races.

The addition of Grala's No. 36 Ford Mustang brings the total field to 41 entries, intensifying the competition and forcing the Rick Ware Racing driver to either win his duel or qualify on time.

Kaz Grala reacts to partnering with Front Row Motorsports for Daytona 500 race

Commenting on his partnership with Front Row Motorsports, Grala expressed gratitude for the opportunity. He said (via TobyChristie):

"I have to thank Bob (Jenkins) and Carl (Ruedebusch) for this opportunity to return to the Daytona 500."

Kaz Grala exuded confidence in the speed of the No. 36 Ford Mustang, powered by a Ford engine from Roush Yates Engines. The Cup Series driver is optimistic about his chances, as he added:

"Qualifying is so unique for the 500 and it is the toughest challenge, mentally, on a driver and team as you prepare a car, qualify, and then race the 150. But I know the car we have will be fast, the Ford engine from Roush Yates Engines will be the best out there, and I am ready. I feel this is one of my best chances at the Daytona 500 with everyone involved."

Post the Daytona 500 race, Grala will compete alongside full-time Rick Ware Racing teammate Justin Haley. It has been reported that the 25-year-old could share the No. 15 Ford Mustang with Cody Ware for limited races.

Notably, Kaz Grala is the youngest driver to secure a victory at the iconic Daytona International Speedway. The Boston, Massachusetts native clinched a famous win at the circuit in 2017 while driving for GMS Racing in the year's Truck Series season-opener.