“Keep your foot on the gas”: NASCAR royalty Dale Earnhardt Jr. voices Washington Commanders’ newest promo

Veteran NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. voiced the latest promo for the NFC East Division team, the Washington Commanders. The advertisement gained massive traction on social media from fans of both the team and the driver.

The North Carolina native has been a long-time supporter of the Washington Commanders and often shares posts about them on social media. He recently shared a promotional advertisement of the team that drew a relation between football and motorsports. Notably, the ad is voiced by Dale Jr. and featured a glimpse of the team's best-performing moments.

"Everything we've already shown that will take us to where we want to go," the 50-year-old is heard saying in the promo. "Keep your foot on the gas. We're not done yet."

Dale Earnhardt Jr. raced in the NASCAR Cup Series between 1999 and 2017 and was one of its most influential drivers during his career. While the North Carolina native never won the championship, he stayed largely competitive and extremely popular amongst fans.

He retired from full-time racing after 2017 but makes occasional appearances in the Xfinity Series with his co-owned team, JR Motorsports. The team fields four full-time cars in the series and two youngsters are set to join this year, namely, Carson Kvapil and Connor Zillisch.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. prodigy Connor Zilisch to debut in the Cup Series with Trackhouse Racing this season

Zilisch, who is set to make his full-time Xfinity Series debut this season, will also debut in the Cup Series under Trackhouse Racing. He is a development driver for the team and will pilot the #87 Chevrolet in the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at the Circuit of The Americas.

"I never thought I’d get the opportunity to race in the NASCAR Cup Series, let alone debut at 18 years old. I’m so fortunate to be surrounded by great companies like [Red Bull] and [Trackhouse Racing]. COTA is only 38 days away, let’s go," Zilisch recently wrote in a social media post.

Connor Zilisch largely impressed Dale Earnhardt Jr. with his performance in the Xfinity Series in 2024. He debuted at Watkins Glen and impressively won his first race before bagging a fourth-place finish in Kansas. In another two races that he took part in, the 18-year-old finished P12 and P4. These results were enough to earn Zilisch a full-time seat with JR Motorsports in the upcoming Xfinity Series season, where he will pilot the #88 Chevy.

Moreover, Red Bull will primarily sponsor him for his full-race debut in the Cup Series at the Circuit of The Americas. He is a part of their athlete program as well. Along with him, Shane van Gisbergen, who will drive full-time for Trackhouse Racing in the Cup Series, will be sponsored by the energy drink brand for multiple races.

