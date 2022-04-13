"Keep in mind there attention span is shorter" - Hailie Deegan wants NASCAR to 'think about' short races; offers back up to her claim

Hailie Deegan is an avid fan of stock car racing and she never hesitates to share her thoughts about how the sport could be improved.

The rising female driver recently shared her opinion on Twitter that NASCAR can save the sport by shortening the length of Cup races. Deegan's boyfriend suggested that the Cup races should be half as long as they currently are.

In response, Deegan admitted that it rarely happens in the Cup Series until they reach the final stage, which is not in line with the demands of the young audience. She backed her claim by stating that young audiences will take an interest if the attention period required is shorter.

Hailie Deegan, who drives for David Gilliland Racing in Truck Series, took to her Twitter account and tweeted:

“Think about it. As a driver your not gonna sit and ride for half the race if the length is shorter. Nothing happens during most cup races till the last stage for that reason. Also, if you want younger fans to take interest, you have to keep in mind there attention span is shorter”

A few minutes later, she tweeted that most people do not have four hours to spend on every one of the 36 race weekends.

“Also in my opinion a lot of people don’t have 4 hours 36x a year to spend watching a race on tv.”

Fans react to Hailie Deegan’s opinions

Hailie Deegan has a huge social media presence on almost every platform. Fans were quick to react to Deegan’s comment. A user compared the NASCAR races to NBA matches and wrote:

“You do realize baseball plays 162 games a year, pro basketball and hockey 82 + playoffs for these sports. You think 36 nascar races is a lot?”

One fan disagreed with Deegan’s opinion and said:

“What about fans that save all year to go to races and sit in traffic for an several hours or camp out for days to have weekend Nascar experience? All that for 1-1/2 hours of racing? I see where you are coming from but cutting in half is extreme. Some 500 to 400 miles..yes”

Another fan believes that reducing the length of races has already been tried by splitting races into stages and didn’t fix anything. They wrote:

“Yeah, that's a great argument until you do the math and realize that stages already do this. The final stage is effectively "the race" with the first two stages acting like qualifying races. Making the race shorter didn't fix anything.”

The 20-year-old driver will be seen racing in the Pinty’s Dirt Race this weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway. The race will go live at 8 p.m. EST on April 16.

