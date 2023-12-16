“Keep this scheme for the rest of time”: Chase Elliott’s ‘slick’ Hooters paint scheme leaves NASCAR fans wanting more

Chase Elliott and Hendrick Motorsports continued its 2024 NASCAR Cup Series paint scheme reveal, as it unveiled a brand new design of the #9 Hooters Chevrolet on Friday, December 15.

The slick Hooter's livery on the #9 Chevy has swept NASCAR fans, as the iconic orange-black paint scheme remains a fan favorite. The simple yet effective scheme covers the Chevy Camaro with the two primary colors and 'Hootie the Owl' taking the space on the side panels.

Expand Tweet

Chase Elliott will drive the #9 Hooters Chevy on three race weekends in the 2024 season. The new paint scheme will hit the track for the first time at Atlanta Motor Speedway (February 25), returning to Texas Motor Speedway (April 14) and the third time at Richmond Raceway (August 11).

Elliott's latest paint scheme received a positive response from the fans. One user on X (formerly known as Twitter) requested the 2020 Cup Champion to run the scheme for the entire season:

"Keep this scheme for the rest of time."

Expand Tweet

Another X user reckoned the paint scheme gave old-school vibes, while retaining a slick look:

"Old-school feel. Slick finish. Iconic..."

Expand Tweet

Here are a few other reactions to #9 Hooters Chevy paint scheme reveal:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Hooters has built its legacy in NASCAR over the past three decades as a primary sponsor for various Cup teams. In December 2021, the restaurant franchise extended its deal with Elliott for three years, through 2024.

Chase Elliott and Hendrick Motorsports have remained busy unveiling their 2024 schemes in December, which include NAPA Auto Parts, LLumar Films, and Kelley Blue Book designs.

Chase Elliott talks about partnership with Hooters and other sponsors

Hooters remains one of NASCAR's most iconic sponsors, which has partnered with Chase Elliott since 2017. For many fans, the brand is associated with former NASCAR Cup champion Alan Kulwicki, who drove the first Hooters-sponsored car in 1992.

Kulwicki won the 1992 championship in a Hooters-sponsored car, defeating Chase Elliott's father Bill Elliott, who won the title decider but lost out on the championship.

The 2020 Cup champion recently reflected on the iconic brand's continued presence in NASCAR, in an interview with Forbes.

“I think the big thing with Hooters is just they've been committed to NASCAR kind of on and off over the years,” he said. “Obviously, predominantly with Alan back in the early nineties and then took some time away, have been back in spurts here and there, and they have found their way back into motorsport with us over the last over the last five years or so, which has been really cool.”

While Chase Elliott is one of the most marketable drivers in the sport, he reckons Hendrick Motorsports does a great job of looking after their sponsors. He hopes to continue his partnership with various brands for the rest of his career.