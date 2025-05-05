Kelley Earnhardt beams after son Wyatt Miller scores back-to-back wins

Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s sister, Kelley Earnhardt Miller, is beaming with pride as her 13-year-old son, Wyatt Miller, continues to earn victory at the grassroots level of racing. Wyatt, the grandson of NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Sr., has swept the weekend in Championship Off-Road Pro Spec at Lucas Oil Speedway. He achieved back-to-back victories in the #73 dirt truck on Sunday (May 4).

Ad

Kelley Earnhardt comes from a family of racers, as she is a daughter of the late Dale Sr. and sister to Dale Earnhardt Jr. Kelley is married to Wayne L.W. Miller, and they have three children: Karsyn, Kennedy, and Wyatt.

Kelley took to her official Instagram to share a picture of Wyatt Miller in Victory Lane and shared her excitement in her son’s achievement.

“Wyatt got it done in both rounds this weekend!” Earnhardt wrote on her Instagram story.

Ad

Trending

Kelley Earnhardt' Insta story

At a very young age, Kelley Earnhardt’s son is making his name in the racing world. In his second-ever start in the Limited Late Model division, Wyatt Miller clinched his first win in March 2025. The 13-year-old started from the pole position and, after a dramatic turn of events, managed to hold off competitors to secure the victory.

Ad

Just two weeks later, he returned to Hickory Motor Speedway and captured another win, solidifying his status as a rising young talent in the racing world.

“Thank you to my team and everyone who is supporting me” - Kelley Earnhardt on his Lucas Oil weekend sweep

Kelley Earnhardt’s son Wyatt Miller’s success isn’t just limited to asphalt racing, as the 13-year-old showcased remarkable skill and determination to secure his first back-to-back off-road victories. He dominated the race on Sunday and crossed the finish line by an impressive margin of 6.955 seconds ahead of Hemmer to take the checkered flag.

Ad

After the race, Miller took to his Instagram to express his emotions on winning back-to-back races with Ryan Beat Motorsports at Lucas Oil.

Miller shared an Instagram post with a caption that reads:

“Back to Back at @lucasoilspeedway in the Pro Spec Division 🏆 Swept the weekend with @ryanbeatmotorsports! Thank you to my team and everyone who is supporting me. We’re coming home with two Ws! Can’t wait to get back in the truck again soon!”

Ad

Kelley Earnhardt is a prominent figure in the NASCAR world, who co-owns JR Motorsports (JRM) along with her brother Dale Jr. Her son can be a third-generation driver of the family if he continues to shine on the track.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Yash Soni Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.