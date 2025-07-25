Kelley Earnhardt drops a 3-word reaction on Dale Jr.’s cameo in Luke Combs' new music video

Kelley Earnhardt Miller supported her brother Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s cameo in country star Luke Combs' new music video. The co‑owner of JR Motorsports shared her three-word reaction on social media.

Combs released his new single "Back in the Saddle" on Friday (July 25) with a music video that features Dale Earnhardt Jr. and NASCAR icon Richard Petty.

Kelley commented on Combs' latest Instagram post, where he shared a clip from the video, writing:

"Woohoo! Let’s go!"

Source: Screenshot via Instagram @lukecombshq

The video was filmed at Tri‑County Motor Speedway in Granite Falls, North Carolina, where Dale Jr. pushed for a late‑model stock car setup instead of a Next Gen car. The video shows Combs in the stands and Dale Jr. racing laps. Petty makes a cameo near the end.

"Not something that was encouraged and everything back then" - Kelley Earnhardt on not pursuing full-time racing

Kelley Earnhardt wanted to live on her own and race cars in the 1990s. However, she gave it up for a full-time sales position after graduating from the University of North Carolina.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight in May 2025, Kelley recalled how her father pushed her to go to college before racing. He dropped out early and wanted her to finish school.

"That was very important for my dad, that I go to college. He quit school early and so I did that and started racing. Really, it was kind of an agreement we made because I was off in college in Wilmington and I would never come home. And so he's like, 'What will it take to get you home?' And I was like, 'Well, I want to live on my own and I want to drive a race car,'" Kelley Earnhardt said (06:25 onwards).

She also mentioned the opportunities for female race car drivers.

"And in that day and time in the 90s. It was a lot, it's not even today as easy for a girl to be a racer but it was definitely not something that was encouraged and everything back then," she added.

Only 16 women have ever raced in NASCAR. This year, British racer Katherine Legge became the first woman to compete in the Cup Series since Danica Patrick, who is considered one of the most successful in the series, retired in 2018.

Kelley Earnhardt later joined JR Motorsports as general manager and CEO. She helped the team grow by managing operations and business development and now co‑leads one of NASCAR’s top Xfinity‑series teams.

The team won its first NASCAR national championship in 2014. Since then, it has clinched several titles, with the latest being the 2024 Xfinity title with Justin Allgaier.

