Kelley Earnhardt drops one-word reaction as JRM unveils Carson Kvapil’s Bass Pro Shops paint scheme

JR Motorsports co-owner and CEO Kelley Earnhardt Miller expressed excitement on social media over the team's latest reveal of Carson Kvapil's 2025 paint scheme for the No. 1 Bass Pro Shops Chevrolet. She took to her Instagram handle on Friday and posted a story sharing the team's launch post and reacted to the new livery with a single word:

"SHARP!" Kelly Earnhardt wrote (see the image below).

Screengrab of Kelley Earnhardt Miller's reaction to Carson Kvapil's 2025 livery for JR Motorsports (@kelleyearnhardtmiller via Instagram)

The car, which will be driven by Carson Kvapil, features a bold and rugged appearance with its predominantly black livery comprising a dark camouflage pattern, in contrast to the bright orange details on the front and sides. A large yellow Bass Pro Shops logo, with the word "CLUB" integrated, dominates the hood for a striking visual statement.

Trending

Carson Kvapil will compete full-time in the Xfinity Series this season. Following a part-time schedule with JRM in 2024, the Mooresville, North Carolina native earned a full-time position after delivering standout performances.

The 21-year-old debuted at Martinsville Speedway early in 2024, where he surprised many with a fourth-place finish. Kvapil returned to the series at Dover, narrowly missing out on a win, and completed the year with two more top-10 finishes out of nine starts.

Kvapil’s promotion adds another rookie to the JR Motorsports lineup, alongside Connor Zilisch. Both drivers will begin their full-time campaigns at the iconic Daytona International Speedway in February 2025.

Carson Kvapil thanked Kelley Earnhardt and her brother for Xfinity Series opportunity

When Kvapil transitioned to full-body stock car racing in 2017, he was looking for any opportunity he could get to race. The right chance eventually came to him in 2021 when Kelly Earnhardt and Dale Jr. reached out to him to offer a shot at their Late Model Stock Car program.

Kvapil impressed in his first appearance in the Late Model, securing a fourth-place finish, earning him a full-time seat. He then went on to win the 2022 and 2023 Late Model Stock Tour championships, prompting Dale Jr. and Kelly Earnhardt to offer him a part-time seat at JRM for the 2024 Xfinity Series.

Expand Tweet

Kvapil's impressive performances resulted in him getting a full-time seat in the No. 1 Chevrolet. Thanking Earnhardt Jr. and JRM for the same, he said:

“I’m just super fortunate to be able to run this JR Motorsports car the last three years. From where I was before I got this ride to where I am now, I just never thought I would be in this position. I just can’t thank Kelley, Dale Jr. and L.W. and all the people at JR Motorsports enough," he said (as quoted by NASCAR).

What started with a fortunate phone call from Dale Jr. in 2021 turned into a budding NASCAR career for Carson Kvapil.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback