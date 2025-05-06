Kelley Earnhardt drops a three-word reaction to the Bremen Musicians’ Red Bull stunt

NASCAR team owner Kelley Earnhardt Miller reacted to one of the racecars featured in Red Bull’s SoapBox Race. Adding a fun twist to the event, her brother and two-time Xfinity Series champion Dale Earnhardt Jr. joined the festivities as a broadcaster, bringing his signature energy to the entertaining race.

Ad

Red Bull’s SoapBox Race is an annual spectacle where creativity meets chaos. Held at least once a year, the event sees amateur drivers racing their handmade, motorless vehicles down a winding course. Competitors are judged not just on speed, but also on design and how well their contraptions handle the course, making for a wild and entertaining event.

Kelley Earnhardt, who co-owns Xfinity Series team JR Motorsports along with Dale Jr., shared a three-word reaction to a Bremen Musicians-themed Soapbox from Lithuania, as it went down the obstacle-filled track.

Ad

Trending

"This is insane!" she wrote on her Instagram story

via Kelley Earnhardt on Instagram - @kelleyearnhardtmiller

Here's a look at the attempt made by the Lithuanian pilots.

Ad

Ad

The Bremen Musicians' Soapbox conquered the first two obstacles, however, the third obstacle derailed them from moving forward. Following that, Dale Jr. also shared a brief reaction to their 'insanely hard crash'.

"I don't believe I've ever seen such an insanely hard crash. Look at the air the copilot gets, losing the helmet," said Dale Jr.

On the NASCAR front, Kelley Earnhardt's JRM driver Justin Allgaier, who is the reigning Xfinity Series champion, has performed incredibly well this season. In 12 races thus far, the #7 Chevy driver has finished in the top five eight times, and secured two consecutive victories at Las Vegas and Homestead.

Ad

However, Allgaier suffered his first DNF this season during the Xfinity race at Texas Motor Speedway, finishing the race in P35. He is currently leading the Xfinity Series standings with a margin of 51 points.

"I gotta do a better job" - Kelley Earnhardt owned JRM's driver Justin Allgaier reacted to his Texas blunder

NASCAR Xfinity Series champion Justin Allgaier had a disappointing end to his race at the Andy's Frozen Custard 300. Allgaier led 99 laps in the race before falling out of the top-ten. As he tried to climb up the ladder, Allgaier made contact with Kris Wright's Chevy and crashed into the SAFER barrier, ending his race in Texas.

Ad

In an interview with Frontstretch, the driver of the Kelley Earnhardt-owned team said:

"As a veteran in this sport, I gotta do a better job, I gotta try to know the circumstances and the situation better. I'm a little frustrated because I wanted to be able to catch the 88, so you're pushing with everything you got, but at the same time, you still have a duty to make sure that you keep control of your own car. So I'm disappointed."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Justin Allgaier was in a hard-fought battle with Cup Series champion Kyle Larson, who subbed in for Connor Zilisch, Allgaier's teammate. Eventually, Larson drove down victory lane at Texas, marking his second Xfinity Series win this season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vardaan Kochhar Vardaan grew up loving all kinds of sports—football, hockey, polo, even esports. But over time, motorsports stole his attention. He started with Formula One, drawn in by the speed and strategy, but soon found himself captivated by NASCAR.



What began as casual interest turned into a full-blown passion. He dived into the mechanics of racing, the personalities behind the wheel, and the thrilling world of stock cars, following every race with dedication.



When he’s not immersed in motorsports, Vardaan enjoys filmmaking and the magic of cinema. Storytelling, whether on screen or at the track, keeps his creativity fueled. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.