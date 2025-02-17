Kelley Earnhardt flexes 'drip' shoe game in Nike Dunk Lows featuring special support for her driver Justin Allgaier

NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his sister Kelley Earnhardt Miller's co-owned team JR Motorsports debuted in the Cup Series at the Daytona 500 on Sunday, February 16. Recently, Dale Jr.'s sister took to her Instagram and shared her 'shoe game' for the 500-mile race.

JR Motorsports is participating in the Cup Series for the first time since its establishment in 2005. The NASCAR Xfinity Series team is fielding reigning champion Justin Allgaier in the #40 Chevy Camaro ZL1 in partnership with 10-time Grammy winner Chris Stapleton's Traveller Whiskey.

In her recent Instagram story, Kelley Earnhardt Miller supported JR Motorsports driver Allgaier with her 'shoe game.' She wore an all-black outfit paired with Nike Dunk Lows that matched the color of the Allgaier's Chevy. The shoes also featured No. 40 on them. She captioned the story:

"My shoe game is drip."

Here's a snapshot of the story:

Kelley Miller shared her 'shoe game' ahead of the Daytona 500 (Source: @kelleyearnhardtmiller via Instagram)

In the follow-up story, Kelley Miller shared a close-up look of her #40 Dunks with white laces and red soles. The image also featured a bottle of Traveller Whiskey, the sponsor for the #40 Chevy. She tagged JR Motorsports, Traveller Whiskey, and Michael Jordan Kicks.

"Gonna travel in style today," Dale Jr.'s sister wrote.

Kelley Miller tagged her team's sponsor in the story (Source: @kelleyearnhardtmiller via Instagram)

JR Motorsports driver Justin Allgaier competed in the Duel 1 race at Daytona and finished in the top 10 drivers, securing a ninth place and qualifying 19th for 'The Great American Race.'

"We just like to help people get that" - When Kelley Earnhardt Miller opened up about her team giving opportunities

In 2019, two-time Xfinity Series champion Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his sister Kelley Earnhardt Miller spoke about giving opportunities to young drivers with no prior connections in the sport.

JR Motorsports has been a part of the Xfinity Series for nearly two decades. The team has given several drivers a platform to prove their mettle. They began training young drivers following the Drivers Edge Development program in collaboration with GMS Racing and Chevrolet in 2019.

Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s team has won four Xfinity Series championships with Chase Elliott in 2014, William Byron in 2017, Tyler Reddick in 2018, and Justin Allgaier in 2024.

"Dale and I were born to Dale Earnhardt. I never had to get my foot in the door; the door was stood wide open for us. Everybody else doesn't get that opportunity. We just like to help people get that opportunity," Kelley Earnhardt said [via ESPN].

Justin Allgaier finished in the top 10 drivers in the Daytona 500, securing ninth place in the team's Cup Series debut. Meanwhile, Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron defended his title.

