Kelley Earnhardt gets adorable congratulatory note from her “favorite pharmacy” on JR Motorsports’ top 10 Daytona 500 finish

Kelley Earnhardt Miller shared the congratulatory note she got from her pharmacy after her co-owned JR Motorsports marked an incredible top-10 finish at the Daytona 500 earlier last week. This was the team's first run in the Cup Series under the OEP rule NASCAR introduced.

Ad

Justin Allgaier, who has driven for the team since the 2016 season, piloted the #40 Chevy and finished in ninth place after the final lap wreck involving the race leaders.

JR Motorsports has run in the Xfinity Series for two decades, and this was their debut race in the Cup Series. Although Allgaier was awarded no points (as per the OEP rule), he did set a positive benchmark for the team related to their possible entry in the series in the future.

Ad

Trending

Kelley Earnhardt, who co-owns the team, revealed an adorable note she received from her "favorite pharmacy" upon purchasing some medicines post the race weekend.

"Congrats on your top 10 in Daytona. Love, Your Cannon family," the note from Cannon Pharmacy read.

"When you pick up your meds and your favorite pharmacy folks leave you a note!" Kelley wrote in the Instagram story.

Ad

Kelley Earnhardt Miller's story on Instagram (@kelleyearnhardtmiller)

Dale Jr. reveals how he celebrated JR Motorsports's achievement with Kelley Earnhardt and other crew members

JR Motorsports is co-owned by Dale Earnhardt Jr, his sister Kelley Earnhardt Miller, Rick Hendrick and LW Miller. While this major achievement called for celebrations amongst the entire team, Dale Jr. revealed that there were not many people who came down to celebrate with them.

Ad

Speaking on one of the recent episodes of the Dale Jr. Download podcast, he revealed that he shared a beer with Kelley Earnhardt, LW Miller, and some other people from the crew, but "nobody came over there."

"We sat around the camper and drank some beer," Jr. said (04:40 onwards).

"I said we're drinking beer, I thought I made it clear and I got some nods and okay yeah and then, man, we went over to the camper and nobody came over there," he added.

Ad

Ad

JR Motorsports currently fields four full-time cars on the Xfinity Series grid piloted by Carson Kvapil (#1), Justin Allgaier (#7), Sammy Smith (#8), and Connor Zilisch (#88).

Of these, Allgaier is immensely experienced. He has been competitive through the years with the team, winning the championship last year. Zilisch and Kvapil are the two rookies in the team, while Smith will start his second year with the team. He won one race last year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Ex-Packers champ not convinced with Jalen Hurts after winning Super Bowl MVP: "He's still not an absolutely elite QB"