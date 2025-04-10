Kelley Earnhardt gives a shoutout to "three kiddos" outlaw karts stint 

Kelley Earnhardt Miller dropped some big news regarding her children on her Instagram stories. Her daughters, Karsyn and Kennedy, along with her son Wyatt Miller, will run outlaw karts at Millbridge Speedway.

Ad

Karsyn and Kennedy are known to run select races for JR Motorsports, which Kelley owns alongside his brother and NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. However, Wyatt’s schedule is more extensive. Just recently, he competed in a Limited Late Model race at Hickory Motor Speedway and bagged the victory. Tagging her “kiddos” in her story, Kelley wrote,

“All three kiddos racing tonight in the Outlaw Karts.”

Ad

Trending

(Source: Kelley Earnhardt Miller/Instagram)

Kelley Earnhardt Miller is the daughter of the legendary Dale Earnhardt Sr. Earlier this year, she penned a heartfelt note on Instagram remembering her father on his death anniversary. She wrote,

Ad

“Two months after this picture... he was gone. Life was messy back then, and we weren't living on the best terms seeing Earnhardt to Earnhardt. Stubbornness is a trait of ours. I don't always post about his death. But life is still messy. Everyone's is. Life is just that way."

Ad

Safe to say that Earnhardt’s legacy still lives on. Kelley’s brother, Dale Jr. is a two-time Xfinity Series champion. Besides that, the Mooresville native amassed 26 wins during his tenure in the Cup Series, which also includes a pair of Daytona 500s.

Dale Jr. retired at the end of the 2017 season. But the itch to race remained in him. He has been running at least one race each season since his retirement. However, this year, the NASCAR vet will be busy calling races for TNT Sports and Amazon Prime.

Ad

That being said, Dale Jr. will run a limited Late Model schedule with his iconic No. 8 Budweiser Chevy throughout 2025 and beyond. That happens to be the car that he drove to the victory lane 17 times, including his 2004 Daytona 500 victory.

Kelley Earnhardt accompanies Dale Jr. for a morning “surprise”

Kelley Earnhardt took Dale Earnhardt Jr. for an early morning surprise. It all happened at the JR Motorsports shop in Mooresville, North Carolina.

Ad

The surprise was Dale Earnhardt Sr.’s famous No. 3 Goodwrench Chevy that he drove back in the day under the banner of Richard Childress Racing. Today, Cup Series driver Austin Dillon’s car carries that number.

He then bent forward to take a look inside the cockpit that once had the 7-time Cup champ behind the wheel. Dale Jr. was a teenager at the time, and, needless to say, the experience brought back memories.

Ad

“Oh my gosh!” exclaimed Dale Jr. when he landed his eyes on his dad’s car.

Dale Earnhardt’s untimely demise is still mourned by the Earnhardts as well as the entire NASCAR community. Back in 2019, Richard Childress Racing owner and automotive tycoon Richard Childress took the No. 3 car for a spin at Talladega as a tribute to the legend.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumyadeep Saha I write about all things NASCAR. Know More