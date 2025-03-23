Kelley Earnhardt highlights son Wyatt Miller's first Late Model win as Earnhardt legacy grows

Taking to her Instagram stories on Sunday (March 23), NASCAR team owner Kelley Earnhardt shared her son, Wyatt Miller's, post celebrating his win at North Carolina’s Hickory Motor Speedway. Miller scored his victory this past Saturday evening when he competed in the Paramount Auto Group Limited Late Models and crossed the finish line after starting the race in pole position. Along with being the first Late Model win of his career, Miller's performance helped him secure his first win of this year.

Sharing her son's post to her Instagram story, Kelley Earnhardt opted to do it without a caption, allowing her son's win to speak for itself.

Kelley Earnhardt's Instagram story featuring Wyatt Miller's post - Image via Instagram/@kelleyearnhardtmiller

Miller fell short of victory at this track earlier this month when he finished second behind William Aldred in the race that took place on March 8. This time, the grandson of Dale Earnhardt and the nephew of Dale Earnhardt Jr. started the race in pole, and while he lost the lead for a while, he secured the top spot in Lap 32 and held onto it for the next three laps until the checkered flag was waved.

Sharing his success on his Instagram, Miller made sure to thank his uncle and Kelley Earnhardt's Xfinity Series team, JR Motorsports, for their support.

"Second time was the charm @hickoryspeedway 🏆 Thank you so much to my team, sponsors, @jrmotorsports and @dalejr for all your support and help. We are just getting started!!"

JR Motorsports also took to their social media account to celebrate Miller's success, sharing a post about the win at a speedway that has seen earlier generations of Earnhardt race to success as well.

Ralph Earnhardt, Kelley Earnhardt's grandfather, won five championships at the Hickory Motor Speedway in the 1950s. Earnhardt Sr. and Earnhardt Jr. have raced there as well, with the Senior Earnhardt scoring wins at the track.

Kelley Earnhardt co-owned JR Motorsports has achieved plenty of success in the Xfinity Series in 2025

Justin Allgaier (7) celebrates after winning the Hard Rock Bet 300 at Homestead-Miami Speedway, March 22, 2025 - Source: Imagn

In the Xfinity Series, the Kelley and Dale Earnhardt-owned JRM has seen multiple successes already this season. Connor Zilisch, driving the #88 car for the team crossed the finish line at the Circuit of The Americas to take victory at the beginning of this month.

Defending champion Justin Allgaier, driving the #7 car (whose listed owner is Kelley Earnhardt), has already added two wins to his record this year after a first-place finish at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway last weekend and securing the victory at the Homestead-Miami Speedway this Saturday.

The next race in the NASCAR Xfinity Series calendar will take place at the Martinsville Speedway on Saturday, March 29 at 5:00 PM E.T.

