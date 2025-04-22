Kelley Earnhardt honors late mother Brenda Jackson on 6th anniversary of her passing

JR Motorsports co-owner Kelley Earnhardt Miller honored her late mother, Brenda Jackson, on the sixth anniversary of her passing on April 22. Kelley, alongside her daughter Karsyn Elledge, shared an emotional tribute expressing how deeply they missed her.

Brenda Gee married NASCAR legend Dale Sr. in 1972, and the couple had two children, Kelley and Dale Jr. They got divorced shortly after Junior's birth, with Brenda receiving custody of the kids. After a house fire, she gave up the custody of her kids and married William Jackson in 1985.

On April 22, 2019, the NASCAR community mourned the passing of Brenda Jackson after her battle with cancer. On Tuesday, April 22, 2025 Kelley Earnhardt shared a tribute in memory of her mother.

On her Instagram story, Dale Jr.'s sister posted a picture with her mother and wrote:

"Six years have passed. I've missed you all 2,190 days momma! 🐞"

Kelley Earnhardt (Instagram @kelleyearnhardtmiller)

Kelley Earnhardt's daughter, Karsyn Elledge, who is the co-host of the Door Bumper Clear podcast, also penned a tribute for her late grandmother. Through her post, Karsyn expressed that she misses her grandma every day.

"6 years. I talk about you every day. I miss you every day. I wish you were here to see it all. There is something in each day that reminds me of you. If grief is what we get for loving deeply, then I know I Iove you big Mimi. I can't wait to see you again."

Karsyn Elledge (Instagram @kelledge3)

After her husband's retirement, Brenda Jackson moved to North Carolina to work for Dale Jr. and Kelley Earnhardt's Xfinity team as an accounting specialist. During her 15-year tenure at JR Motorsports, she made a lasting impact on her team members.

When Kelley Earnhardt opened up about moving to Dale Sr.'s lakehouse

Following the divorce between their parents, Dale Sr. and Brenda, Kelley Earnhardt and Dale Jr. lived with their mother during their early childhood. However, after a fire burned down their house in 1980, Brenda gave up custody of her children to Dale Sr., who went on to win the first of his seven championships that year.

Kelley and Dale Jr. moved into Dale Earnhardt's Lake Norman residence in 1981, one year before Dale Sr. married Teresa. In an interview with Kyle Petty for NBC in July 2019, Kelley recalled moving from her mother's small rental to Dale Sr.'s two-story house. She said [at 2:25]:

"It was a big deal because he [Dale Sr.] had this two-story house on the lake, we moved out of a rental, you know, a one-story little mill rental. We moved there in '81 and he had bought this lake place in '79. He had won the Rookie of the Year and a championship. Middle of '81 we moved in with him."

Kelley also recalled the numerous NASCAR figures from the early 1980s who would visit Dale Sr., and how she took on the responsibility of looking after her young brother, Dale Jr.

