Kelley Earnhardt and ‘ladies of JR Motorsport’ enjoy a fun group outing at Mooresville Plant nursery

NASCAR team owner Kelley Earnhardt Miller recently shared a picture of her day out with JR Motorsports ladies at a plant nursery in Mooresville. Kelley, who joined the team as a general manager in 2001, currently manages it as the CEO.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series team members visited the 79-year-old Brawley Seed Co. & Garden Center, which specializes in vegetables, herbs, and unique flowers. On Instagram stories, Kelley reshared a picture from a team member and wrote:

"Fun night with the ladies of [JR Motorsport]! Our succulent gardens turned out amazing."

Kelley Earnhardt's story on March 28. Source: @kelleyearnhardtmilleron Instagram

Kelley Earnhardt co-owns JR Motorsports with her brother Dale Earnhardt Jr. and husband L.W. Miller. Hendrick Motorsports owner Rick Hendrick also shares a part of the team's ownership. JR Motorsports currently fields four four-time entries in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and has won four drivers' championships in over 20 years.

The team's latest win in the series came last week at Homestead Miami Speedway, when defending Xfinity champion Justin Allgaier won his second race in a row after Las Vegas. JR Motorsports will head to Martinsville Speedway for the next race. It has three wins in 39 starts at the 0.526-mile short-track oval, with an average finish of 10.9.

"This is the start of everything that we do" - Kelley Earnhardt on Daytona

JR Motorsports made its debut in the NASCAR Cup Series earlier this year at the Daytona 500. Justin Allgaier competed in the No. 40 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 as an 'open' team. He started in 19th place and finished 8th.

During a press conference at Daytona International Speedway after Allgaier secured his spot at the Great American Race, Kelley Earnhardt spoke about the track's importance to her. She shared her memories with her father Dale Earnhardt, who won the 1998 Daytona 500, and her brother Dale Jr., who is a two-time winner of the race (2004, 2014).

"This place is special. Dale alluded to the memories as a kid, and that's what Isla is doing now, creating those memories as a kid. Coming here, we came here on vacation, so to speak, was the vacation that our family took. Just seeing the wins with Dad and how hard he worked to conquer this track and after so many years and being here for Dale's wins," Kelley said (via Speedway Digest).

"This is the start of everything that we do. This is the big race that everybody wants to make, and here we are sitting here. We're about to start our first one," she added.

Kelley Earnhardt's youngest son, Wyatt Miller also recently won his first Late Model race at Hickory Motor Speedway. The 13-year-old started in front and won his only second Late Model race at the 0.363-mile oval in North Carolina.

