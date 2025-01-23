Kelley Earnhardt-led JR Motorsports secures major multiyear sponsor renewal for Justin Allgaier and Co.

JR Motorsports has signed a new multi-year deal with Jarrett Industries, the team announced on Thursday, January 23. As per the agreement, the Kelley Earnhardt co-owned team will field Jarrett Industries-sponsored cars in the Xfinity Series for Justin Allgaier and Co.

As per the agreement, the aforementioned company will be the primary sponsor for JR Motorsports in six NASCAR Xfinity Series races. The sponsored cars will be driven by Allgaier and two other drivers of JRM–Carson Kvapil and Connor Zilisch.

In addition to this, Jarrett Industries will also be Allgaier's #7 entry Chevrolet's associate sponsor for the full season. The defending champion, as he learned about Jarrett Industries' involvement in 2025, said:

“It’s great to have Jarrett return to JRM across not just my No. 7, but also with Carson and Connor,” Allgaier said. “I’ve really enjoyed working with Jarrett over the last couple of years and I know that Connor, Carson and myself will do all we can to get them in Victory Lane in 2025.”

Jarrett Industries, founded in 1999, is a leading transportation, logistics, warehousing, and fleet service provider in the United States. They are the front runners with advanced and integrated technology solutions.

Jarrett Industries will make their first appearance with JR Motorsports' Justin Allgaier's #7 Chevrolet car on March 15, 2025, at The LiUNA at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Jarrett Industries' President, sponsor of JR Motorsports, lets his feelings known about the reunion

As Jarrett Industries returned to sponsor JRM, Mike Jarrett, CEO and President of Jarrett, shared his thoughts.

Justin Allgaier, driver of the #7 Jarrett Logistics Chevrolet, drives during the NASCAR Xfinity Series BetRivers 200 at Dover International Speedway - Source: Getty

Here's what he said:

“We are excited to continue our partnership with JR Motorsports in 2025, bringing the Jarrett brand to the track with an outstanding roster of drivers."

"Justin Allgaier’s return to the Jarrett car, alongside rising stars Connor Zilisch and Carson Kvapil, underscores our mutual dedication to excellence and high performance. We look forward to watching these talented drivers represent Jarrett as they compete at the highest level and deliver an unforgettable season," he added.

JR Motorsports will field four cars in the Xfinity Series this season. The #7 car for defending champion Justin Allgaier, the #1 car for Carson Kvapil, the #8 car for Sammy Smith, and the #88 car for Connor Zilisch. They will also field a part-time car, the #9 car for Cup Series drivers Shane van Gisbergen and Ross Chastain.

