Kelley Earnhardt Miller at 53: From "Intimidator's daughter" to NASCAR's leading business pioneer

Kelley Earnhardt Miller, the CEO and co-owner of JR Motorsports, turned 53 on August 28. She is Dale Earnhardt Sr.'s elder daughter, born to the Intimidator's second wife, Brenda Gee.She is one of the few female business leaders in NASCAR and has made JR Motorsports into one of the top teams in the Xfinity Series. The team, which has won four Xfinity driver championships in about two decades, wished her a happy birthday on X, writing:&quot;Happy Birthday Kelley Earnhardt Miller!&quot;Kelley grew up around racing and also raced stock cars at local tracks, including the Hickory Motor Speedway and Myrtle Beach Speedway, until the mid-1990s. However, she stepped away from racing to take a full-time sales job after earning her business degree in 1996 from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.Kelley joined JR Motorsports as general manager six months after her father's passing in 2001. She led the team to success for years and also helped Danica Patrick, who is considered the most successful woman in the Cup Series, get her start in the sport with JRM. In 2015, Kelley was named as one of SportsBusiness Journal's Game Changers/Women in Sports Business.She took over as the CEO of all her younger brother, Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s, companies (JR Motorsports, Dirty Mo Media, and DEJ Management) earlier this decade. Kelley now co-owns the NASCAR Xfinity Series with her husband, Dale Jr.'s and Rick Hendrick. Kelley also serves on the board of directors of several companies, including the agricultural company Brandt, which sponsors Justin Allgaier in the No. 7 Chevy.&quot;People definitely treat you different&quot; - Kelley Earnhardt Miller reflected on her last nameKelley Earnhardt Miller is a pioneer in the sport but was not handed things on a silver platter, even with the Earnhardt surname.&quot;People definitely treat you different, good and bad, with the last name. School, my dad was 'The Intimidator,' right? We were either loved or hated, pretty much. And the hated part was kind of hard. People automatically thought we were snobby or we had everything that we wanted, and that wasn't true,&quot; Kelley Earnhardt Miller said in 2016 (via NASCAR.com).&quot;My dad made us work for things, and we were definitely not handed things on a silver platter,&quot; she added.The mother of three is now married to former NASCAR driver L.W. Miller III. Kelley's daughter, Karsyn Elledge, began competing in midget-car racing and won her first race at Millbridge Speedway, and later debuted in the Chili Bowl.Her youngest son, Wyatt Miller, also competes in dirt races. He started racing in 2020 and won his first Golden Driller trophy at the age of 12.