Kelley Earnhardt Miller makes a fashion statement in a chic black sleeveless dress amid her Kiawah Island outing 

Kelley Earnhardt Miller recently visited South Carolina’s Kiawah Island and posted a picture on social media. The 52‑year‑old, who manages the NASCAR Xfinity team with her brother and husband, shared the moment with fans In her latest Instagram story.

The co-owner and CEO of JR Motorsports (JRM) was seen enjoying an outing in a sleeveless knee-length black dress.

Kelley Earnhardt Miller's story on June 29. Image: Screenshot via @kelleyearnhardtmiller on Instagram

Kelley stopped racing young and chose to build her career off the track. She joined souvenir giant Action Performance after graduating from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte and later left the vice‑president position at the company to join JRM in 2002.

Kelley now shares ownership of JRM with her brother Dale Jr., husband L.W. Miller and Rick Hendrick. The team has won four NASCAR Xfinity titles with Chase Elliott, William Byron, Tyler Reddick and Justin Allgaier since it debuted in the series in the mid-2000s. JRM also expanded to the Cup Series this season and Allgaier even drove the team's first Cup race at the 2025 Daytona 500.

JRM also competes in the CARS Late Model Stock Car Tour, co-owned by Dale Jr., nurturing talent and dominating the series. Josh Berry drove for JRM in the Tour and took home the 2016 championship after winning four races. In 2017, he captured the CARS Tour Late Model Stock Car crown. JRM's Late Model grassroot racing program continues to produce stars like Carson Kvapil, who claimed back‑to‑back CARS Tour titles in 2023 and 2024.

Kelley Earnhardt Miller shares 'good times' at karting competition with JRM co-workers

Kelley Earnhardt also joined in on JRM’s ‘employee fun night’ at the outdoor karting facility, Trackhouse Motorplex in Mooresville, North Carolina. In a video posted on Instagram last week, several team members were seen competing in a racing competition. JRM No. 8 Chevrolet driver Sammy Smith was part of the team that won the employee race.

"The good times rolled tonight at our employee fun night. The competition was tough at @trackhousemotorplex but the team of @sammysmithss_ @calelindley @tylertrebilcock Jimmy Johnson (not the one you are thinking!) prevailed," Kelley Earnhardt wrote on her Instagram.

Meanwhile, JRM secured two top-5 finishes at EchoPark Speedway (Atlanta Motor Speedway) on June 27. During the rain-delayed NASCAR Xfinity race, the Focused Health 250, Carson Kvapil recovered from a back-of-the-field start to finish an impressive second in JRM’s No. 1 Chevrolet. Connor Zilisch drove into fourth after lightning halted the event for over 80 minutes and pushed the late-night action into the early hours of Saturday, June 28.

Justin Allgaier and Sammy Smith were taken out in a big wreck and ended in 31st and 33rd place at the 2.5-mile triangular-oval track.

