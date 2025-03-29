Kelley Earnhardt professes her 'love' for JR Motorsports' win routine

Kelley Earnhardt has shared JR Motorsport's win routine with a mention of her love for the tradtion. Co-owned by Dale Earnhadt Jr. and Kelley, JRM has been in operation since 2002, with Kelley at the helm as their CEO.

Ad

Off late, JRM has been on a dream run with consecutive victories in Las Vegas and Miami. Driving the No.7 Chevrolet, defending Xfinity champion Justin Allgaier, acheived the two victories as their longest tenured driver. He previously won at the Circuit of The Americas, which marked the team's first win of the season.

In an Instagram story, Kelley shared a video showcasing JRM's victory ritual with a caption that read:

"Love winning and love our win routine!"

Ad

Trending

Kelley Earnhardt's Instagram story featured JRM's Victory routine. Source : @Instagram/kelleyearnhardtmiller

The routine kicks off with a victory breakfast for the team, followed by a social media giveaway of an Allgaier signed hat. In late afternoon, the staff gathers for a speech by Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Allgaier, ending with a JRM tradition of ringing the bell.

In a follow-up story, Kelley posted an image of JRM's rookie Connor Zilisch, posing for his pole award after Martinsville qualifying.

Ad

JRM's Connor Zilisch poses with a prize cheque for his Pole at Martinsville. Source : @Instagram/kelleyearnhardtmiller

Justin Allgaier qualified two rows down at sixth, lining up behind AM Racing's Harrison Burton, while Carson Kvapil secured the second spot, locking out the front row for JRM.

Kelley Earnhardt reveals key trait learnt from father Dale Earnhardt

Kelley Earnhardt has shared the lesson she learnt from her father, seven-time NASCAR champion Dale Earnhardt Sr.

Ad

Since her father's death in 2001, Kelley has continued his legacy as the general manager for JR Motorsports from 2002, fielding a three-car street stock team. She continued to expand it into the Xfinity Series in 2005.

JRM achieved their first success in the Xfinity series in 2008, when Mark Martin drove the No.26 Chevrolet to win at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Brad Keselowski continued the success by reaching Victory Lane twice that year, once at Nashville Superspeedway and another at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Ad

Keseleowski, sitting with Kelley on Business Motorsports, she credited her father on team building:

"You have to make them feel appreciated, you have to make them feel valued and I learned that from my dad. He could name everybody in the shop, know their kids and what's going on, and that comes natural to me."

Ad

Under Kelley Earnhardt's leadership, JRM has won the Xfinity Series championship with Chase Elliot in 2014, William Byron in 2017 and Tyler Reddick in 2018.

Coincidently, all three champions were in their rookie seasons when they took the top step, making JRM the only NXS team to accomplish the feat.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback