Kelley Earnhardt reveals one of her favorite aspects of son Wyatt Miller’s racing success

Kelley Earnhardt, CEO of the NASCAR Xfinity Series team JR Motorsports, shared her favorite part of her son, Wyatt Miller's, growing racing career. Miller, who participates in sprint and late model races, has been making friends with other children who also race in the same series as he does. Earnhardt shared that this was one of her favourite aspects of her son's tenure in the racing world.

Sharing a video by Zahara Motorsports, which featured the JR Motorsports' CEO's son and other junior racers, to her Instagram story earlier today, Earnhardt penned a note about how Miller has made friends in his racing career, specifically off-road friends because of their background in dirt racing, as she wrote:

"One of my favorite things about the racing @wyattwmiller73 does is the friends he makes along the way! Off road friends!"

Kelley Earnhardt's Instagram story about Wyatt Miller's racing - Image via Instagram/@kelleyearnhardtmiller

Wyatt Miller's friendship with Rylee Zahara and Carter Zahara, who are part of Zahara Motorsports, also has to do with the three of them participating in the Off-Road Truck racing competition that took place at the Lucas Oil Speedway from May 3-4. Miller will next be back to racing in Non-Wing Micros from May 9-10 at the Macon Speedway.

The last Outlaw Non-Wing Micro feature that Kelley Earnhardt's son raced in was at the US 24 Speedway, which took place in April, where Miller crossed the checkered flag to take the victory at the event. In March, the Dale Earnhardt descendant secured his first-ever Limited Late Model victory at the Hickory Speedway when he started on pole and managed to cross the finish line to take the win at the Paramount Auto Group Limited Late Models event.

Overall, this year, Wyatt Miller has competed in 17 feature races, winning three of them, finishing in the Top 5 in six of them and securing nine Top 10 finishes.

Kelley Earnhardt shares schedule for JRM Fan Day

On May 22nd, the JR Motorsports racing organization will be hosting a day just for its fans at their headquarters in Mooresville, North Carolina, and Kelley Earnhardt shared a schedule for the drivers' autograph session.

At 10:30 am on the day of the autograph session, the JRM CEO, Co-Owner Dale Earnhardt Jr., and Wyatt Miller will all be available to sign things for their supporters. Later on, at 1:30 p.m., the driver line-up of the team will be available, including Xfinity Series drivers Justin Allgaier, Carson Kvapil, Sammy Smith and Connor Zilisch, as well as Late Model drivers Connor Hall and Caden Kvapil.

Kelley Earnhardt shared the schedule, which was originally posted on the team's social media channel, on her Instagram stories earlier today.

Kelley Earnhardt's Instagram story featuring JRM Fan Day driver autograph schedule - Image via Instagram/@kelleyearnhardtmiller

With the Xfinity Series on a break for the next two weekends, the JRM drivers will be back in their cars for the BetMGM 300 event taking place at the Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 24th.

