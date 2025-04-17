Kelley Earnhardt's enthusiastic 4-word reaction to son Wyatt's off-road racing clip

Kelley Earnhardt Miller, sister of 26-time NASCAR Cup Series winner Dale Earnhardt Jr., recently dropped a four-word reaction to his son, Wyatt, drifting a Pro-spec off-road truck at the Lucas Oil Speedway. Kelly reshared the Instagram post made by Ryan Beat Motorsports on her story and praised her son's driving skills.

Wyatt Miller is a 13-year-old fourth-generation American race car driver who comes from famous racing families on both sides. His mother, Kelley Earnhardt, is the daughter of NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt. His father, L.W. Miller, is a three-time Modified racing champion. With such a background, it's no surprise that Wyatt has a passion for racing.

Wyatt started his racing career in 2020 with winged Outlaw Karts. He won the 2021 Beginner Box Stock Championship and the Restricted Micro Championship in 2022 and began to make a name for himself. In 2024, he competed in off-road trucks for the first time. He joined Ryan Beat Motorsports and raced in the AMSOIL Champ Off-Road Series. This year, he will return to the Cham Off-Road Series, which starts in May, with RBM.

The team posted a video of Wyatt practicing in the pro-spec truck on Lucas Oil Speedway. Kelley Earnhardt reshared the video on her Instagram Story and captioned it, saying:

"My boy ripping it! @champoffroad"

Screengrab of Kelley Earnhardt's IG Story (@kelleyearnhardtmiller via Instagram)

Wyatt also announced his return to off-road truck racing via an Instagram post he made the day before. He shared:

"Trading the micro for the truck this week to test at @lucasoilspeedway! Got some good air on that one 😎 Ready to get back to off-road truck racing next month with @ryanbeatmotorsports"

Earlier in March, the 13-year-old made his debut in the Limited Late Model series with JR Motorsports at Hickory Motor Speedway. On April 6, he won his second race at Hickory (back-to-back victories) with the team co-owned by his mother and uncle.

Dale Jr. remembers his sister Kelley Earnhardt racing at Hickory

Wyatt got a remarkable start to the Late Model series with JRM, finishing second in his debut race at Hickory on March 8. Hickory Motor Speedway holds significant importance for the Earnhardt family.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. congratulated his nephew on his second-place result and reminded him of the great Earnhardt legacy at Hickory. He even told Wyatt about his mother, Kelly Earnhardt, who had raced at the track in the mid-90s.

“My nephew Wyatt Miller raced at Hickory Speedway and ran 2nd in Limited Late Models tonight. His great-grandfather, Ralph, won races and track titles there in the 1950s. Grandfather Dale Sr. also ran and won there. Wyatt's mother, Kelley, raced at the track in the mid-1990s. 😎”

Not only his mother, but Wyatt’s father, L.W. Miller, a three-time Modified racing champion, has also competed at the famous Hickory Motor Speedway. Later in April, the young Earnhardt/Miller racing prodigy will make his debut in the Dirt Late Model Series at Natural Bridge Speedway.

