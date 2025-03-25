Kelley Earnhardt sends a sweet note wishing Dale Jr.’s wife Amy ‘another year around the sun’ 

Kelley Earnhardt Miller recently wished her brother Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s wife Amy Earnhardt for her birthday on social media. Amy has been married to Dale Jr. since 2016. The couple also have two daughters, Isla Rose and Nicole Lorraine.

In her latest Instagram story, Kelley shared pictures of Amy as she celebrated her 43rd birthday on March 25th and wrote:

"Cheers to [Amy Earnhardt]! Another year around the sun! Have a great day!"

Kelley Earnhardt's story on March 25. Source: @kelleyearnhardtmiller on Instagram

Kelley is the CEO of JR Motorsports (JRM), the NASCAR Xfinity Series team she co-owns alongside her brother, Earnhardt Jr., husband L.W. Miller and Rick Hendrick.

She has been a key figure in the team’s success, which includes four Xfinity Series championships with drivers: Chase Elliott, William Byron, Tyler Reddick and Justin Allgaier. Defending Xfinity champion Allgaier also made a Cup Series start for JRM at the season-opening Daytona 500. This was the team's first race in the NASCAR Cup Series.

"There's got to be something in it for everyone" - Kelley Earnhardt on working at JRM

In a clip of the MotorVate podcast on 'Skinner Round-Up,' Kelley Earnhardt spoke about her life balance with JR Motorsports and her son racing, with host Angie Skinner.

"Well, there's got to be something in it for everyone, you know. So, you know, I think about that at JR Motorsports quite often... What is this going to mean to our employees? What is this going to mean to this person? What is this going to mean to a driver, a team, a dad, or whatever? You know, the scenario, and you need to check all the boxes because everybody has to have an investment into it, right?" (07:13 onwards)

Kelley graduated from the University of North Carolina. She worked as the vice president of sales and vice president of procurement at Action Performance before joining JR Motorsports in the early 2000s. She also shared her thoughts on doing the work without focusing on money and said:

"I mean it's not always about money. It's not always about money... Obviously, you know, you may not be in a position to do it forever without a sponsor but you’ve got to have that leap of faith. And, you know, you have to show the world the reason why they should believe in it, right? And so, that's what you're doing."

Kelley Earnhardt is a mother to three children. Her youngest son, Wyatt Miller, recently won a pavement race in his second start, driving a Limited Late Model at Hickory Motor Speedway. The 13-year-old finished second in his first race and started this one in front. Miller also won his first Golden Driller trophy in 2023.

