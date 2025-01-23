Kelley Earnhardt shares pictures with husband LW Miller celebrating “14 years” of togetherness

Kelley Earnhardt Miller took to her social media account to share pictures with her husband, Wayne LW Miller, a former NASCAR driver as they celebrated their anniversary. Earnhardt Miller and LW Miller completed 14 years of married life on Wednesday.

Earnhardt Miller uploaded five different pictures on her Instagram account, celebrating 14 years of togetherness. In the pictures, the former uploaded moments that showcased 'LW loves Kelley' Earnhardt written on sand, a selfie of them, another picture of them with a fish, and two random images of an eatery and a water body.

As she uploaded the images with The Alabama Band's Forever's as Far as I'll Go song, here's what she put as the caption:

"Happy 14 years baby! I love you! Another wonderful trip celebrating our love."

Here's Earnhardt Miller's Instagram post:

Born on August 28, 1972, Kelley Earnhardt Miller is the daughter of the late seven-time Cup Series champion, Dale Earnhardt. She is the daughter of Earnhardt, and his second wife, Brenda Lorraine Jackson.

Notably, she is also the sister of former NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr., and together they run the NASCAR Xfinity Series team, JR Motorsports. Earnhardt Miller got married to Raymond Walter Holm Jr. in 2001 and it was her first marriage.

Three years later, they filed for divorce, and by 2004, they were divorced. She then got married to Jimmy Elledge, with whom she had two daughters. After spending a few years with him, they got divorced, and finally, in 2011, she got married to LW Miller. With Miller, she has a son named Wyatt Miller.

"I've a 10-year plan": When Kelley Earnhardt Miller shared her life goals including retirement

In one of her recent comments with Angie Skinner on the Boss Lady podcast, Kelley Earnhardt Miller shared her plan, which includes taking retirement from her current role and enjoy in life.

NASCAR Hall of Famer and JR Motorsports owner, Dale Earnhardt Jr. and sister, Kelley Earnhardt Miller celebrate in victory lane - Source: Getty

Here's what she said about it:

"Hopefully, one day I can retire, amen, at an age where I can still have some life to enjoy...I have kind of a 10-year plan of, you know, wanting to continue to work as hard as I work now. I'm not saying I don't want to work after 10 years, because I don't—I could never let go of JM or anything like that."

"I don't want to do it as hard. And so, you know, maybe that means other people coming in so that I don't have to work as hard. But, you know, I just— I just want to keep doing what we're doing, you know, keep taking advantage of the opportunities that come along, and just looking at everything on how I can advance our company," she added.

Kelley Earnhardt and Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s JR Motorsports is set to participate in this year's Daytona 500 with driver Justin Allgaier. Apart from this, they will run four charters in the Xfinity Series in 2025.

