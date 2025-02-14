Kelley Earnhardt speaks from the heart on JR Motorsports’ Daytona 500 milestone: “That was a Phoenix reincarnation”

NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his sister Kelley Earnhardt-Miller's co-owned team JR Motorsports driver Justin Allgaier qualified for the Daytona 500 scheduled for Sunday. The Dirty Mo Media's X page shared a clip of Dale Jr.'s sister celebrating the win with her husband, LW Miller, and NASCAR legend Jeff Gordon.

JR Motorsports is competing in the Cup Series for the first time since its establishment in 2005. The team fielded the reigning NASCAR Xfinity Series champion Justin Allgaier in the #40 Chevy Camaro ZL1 in partnership with 10-time Grammy Award-winning artist Chris Stapleton's Traveller Whiskey.

On Thursday, February 13, 2025, Kelley Earnhardt-Miller's team driver, Justin Allgaier, competed in the Duel 1 race at Daytona and finished in the top ten drivers, securing ninth place. Reflecting upon Allgaier's performance in the race, Kelley Earnhardt compared it to his Xfinity championship-winning race and stated:

"It was very nerve-wracking, and I have said it best: that was a phoenix reincarnation, right there. Unbelievable." [00:03]

Allgaier got his chance in the final lap when he got a push from Michael McDowell on the outside lane. Allgaier passed JJ Yeley and locked his spot in the duel. He will start the Daytona 500 scheduled for February 16, 2025, in 19th place on the grid.

"We just like to help people get that": When Kelley Earnhardt revealed her team's commitment to giving opportunities in NASCAR

In 2019, NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his sister Kelley Earnhardt spoke about wanting to give opportunities to young drivers without any family connections in the sport.

JR Motorsports has been part of the Xfinity Series for over a decade. The team has given many drivers a platform to prove themselves. They began training drivers through the Drivers Edge Development program with GMS Racing and Chevrolet in 2019. Additionally, the team has won four Xfinity Series championships with Chase Elliott in 2014, William Byron in 2017, Tyler Reddick in 2018, and Justin Allgaier in 2024.

"Dale and I were born to Dale Earnhardt. I never had to get my foot in the door; the door was stood wide open for us. Everybody else doesn't get that opportunity. We just like to help people get that opportunity," said Kelley Earnhardt [via ESPN].

The program primarily focuses on drivers between 14 and 21 years old with different experience levels and helps them race in various series. The selected drivers began their journey with late-model cars and moved to the NASCAR K&N Pro Series and finally to the Xfinity or Truck Series. NASCAR Cup Series well-recognized drivers, including Noah Gragson, John Hunter Nemechek, and Zane Smith, were also part of these classes.

Kelley Earnhardt's team won its first owners' championship and fourth title last season with Justin Allgaier. He secured two wins, ten top-five, and 20 top-ten finishes in the 2024 season.

