"Kelly's crying, and he gives me a ring": Amy Earnhardt recounts Dale Jr.'s unexpected proposal in a tiny German church

Amy Earnhardt, the wife of former NASCAR driver Dale Jr., talked about her engagement during her appearance on Kenny Wallace's podcast episode called, "Kenny Conversation". Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Amy got engaged on June 17, 2015, and tied the knot one year later.

On the episode, Amy recounted her story about the proposal and recalled the emotional experience when Dale Jr. popped the question to her.

"I'm close to the alter and he is on his knee. I look at him like, "Are you sure?" He goes through his whole spiel, Kelly is crying already and then he gives me a ring. Up until that moment, we had had so many conversations about not getting married that I never though it would happen."

Amy Earnhardt and Dale Jr. got married on December 31, 2016. Their wedding took place at Childress Vineyards, owned by NASCAR team owner Richard Childress. The ceremony was intimate, attended by close friends and family of the couple.

She reflected on her wedding day at the beginning of 2024 by posting a memorable picture from the occasion with the caption:

"Happy Anniversary to my absolute favorite. Love you more than I can ever say. 15 years together, 7 years of marriage & two kids. And it all started over a house."

The couple met by chance. Amy Earnhardt, an interior designer, was hired by Dale Jr. to work on his house in North Carolina. What began as a professional collaboration soon blossomed into a friendship and more. They made their relationship public in 2011 at the NASCAR Awards. The couple had their first child, Isla Rose Earnhardt, on April 30, 2018. They welcomed their second daughter, Nicole Lorraine Earnhardt, in October 2020.

Dale Jr.'s plans for 2025

NASCAR Xfinity: NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship - Source: Imagn

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is set for a another busy year in NASCAR. He and his sister Kelley Earnhardt are the co-owners of the Xfinity Series team, JR Motorsports. The team will make its NASCAR Cup Series debut at Daytona 500 with driver Justin Allgaier. Dale Jr. will also be racing in a short-track event, the CARS Tour at Florence Motor Speedway on August 29.

In an interview with FloRacing, Dale Jr. expressed his optimism for his team’s performance in the 2025 NASCAR season.

"We’ve been waiting for the right moment for JR Motorsports. With Justin winning the Xfinity Series championship and Chris Stapleton’s undeniable star power, the planets aligned for this perfect opportunity to enter this year’s Daytona 500."

As a racer, team owner, and podcaster, Dale Earnhardt Jr. has expanded his career even further. He is set to take on a new role as a broadcaster and commentator for Amazon Prime Video.

