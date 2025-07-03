Ken Schrader reveals his post-race conversation with Rick Hendrick after Chase Elliott’s ‘nail-biting’ Atlanta win

On the latest episode of Kenny Wallace's "Herm & Schrader" podcast, former NASCAR Cup Series driver Ken Schrader talked about his conversation with Rick Hendrick after Chase Elliott's Atlanta win. Hendrick and Scharder talked about the intensity of the Quaker State 400 race held last Sunday, June 29, 2025.

Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott snapped his winless streak with his triumph at EchoPark Speedway. He crossed the finish line in a nail-biting fashion, following a small margin lead of 0.168 seconds over Brad Keselowski. Elliott led 41 laps in the 260-lap race and earned a valuable 51 points.

Reflecting on the #9 Chevy Camaro ZL1 driver's victory, Ken Schrader opened up about his conversation with Rick Hendrick. Schrader stated:

"I mean, it's great racing. I texted the boss, Mr. Rick, right after the race, and it was black, you know, I mean it was late, but I knew he'd be up watching, and I said damn that was," and we were driving, I said that was a nail-biter." Congratulations," he said it was but man they tore up a lot of stuff." [00:18]

Rick Hendrick's team drivers William Byron, Kyle Larson, and Chase Elliott have secured their berth in the 2025 season's playoffs. Furthermore, only one driver, Alex Bowman, has yet to land his spot in the playoffs. However, he aims to secure his spot and second win on the track at the Grant 165 scheduled for Sunday, July 6, 2025.

"My plan is for Chase and William to retire with us": When Rick Hendrick shared his plans for Chase Elliott's future

During the mid-2021 season, billionaire Rick Hendrick gave his thoughts on Chase Elliott's contract with Hendrick Motorsports. The team extended Kyle Larson and Bowman's contracts through 2023, but had a different plan for Elliott.

The #9 Chevy driver continued to reach greater heights in the Cup Series, capturing the 2020 Cup Series championship and earning the seven-time Most Popular Driver Award.

After driving for Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s Xfinity Series team and clinching a title, and wrapping up the sophomore season as the runner-up. Elliott moved to the Cup Series with Hendrick Motorsports in 2016. Following the same, five years later, Elliott won the championship title in his #9 Chevy Camaro ZL1.

Reflecting on Elliott's success, Rick Hendrick planned a permanent stay for him at Hendrick Motorsports and stated:

"My plan is for Chase and William to retire with us, so that’s an ongoing situation with me. I love the lineup right now, and I want to keep the band together." (via NASCAR)

The organisation also extended Kyle Larson and Alex Bowman's contracts till 2023, and Larson showcased his gratitude to Rick Hendrick's team:

"I’d like to thank @HendrickAuto through their http://HendrickCars.com brand for partnering with me and building a successful program around the No. 5 team. It’s really cool to see how our on-track success has helped their business. Let’s keep it rolling!"

The #24 Chevy driver, William Byron, leads the Cup Series points table with 631 points, followed by Chase Elliott in second place with 594 points. Meanwhile, Kyle Larson ranks third with 589 points, and Alex Bowman ranks 12th with 444 points.

