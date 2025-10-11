Ken Schrader says nobody would “give a crap” about poor finish if NASCAR’s current playoff format weren’t in the picture

NASCAR legend Ken Schrader thinks that nobody would have cared about their finish last Sunday at the Charlotte ROVAL if it weren’t for the playoffs. His comments surfaced on the latest episode of the Herm &amp; Schrader podcast on Dirty Mo Media.Last week’s Bank of ROVAL 400 witnessed several drivers like Ross Chastain and three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano giving it their all to secure a berth in the upcoming Round of 8 segment. Chastain and Logano, in particular, were fighting for the eighth and final playoff spot.The stakes were quite high. But Schrader thought that with only four races to go till NASCAR crowns its 2025 champion, nobody would have cared for an eighth-place on points if it weren’t for the elimination-style playoffs.“The last place in the playoffs gets decided on a tiebreaker, right?” Ken Schrader told co-host Kenny Wallace. “We're watching the race, and Ann is like, 'This is pretty intense.' I laughed, and she said, 'What's funny?' I said, 'Well, okay, stop and think about this. We got four races to go in the Cup Series. Between Logano and Chastain, they're racing for eighth place.”“Who in the hell would give a crap about eighth place in the points with four races to go if it wasn't for the playoffs?'&quot; he added.The race was extremely chaotic, with Chastain crossing the finishing line backwards first. His teammate and Cup Series rookie Shane van Gisbergen won the race, marking his fifth victory this season. However, things didn’t end well for Chastain, as it was Logano who persisted in the tie for the final transfer spot.Next up is the South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Fans can watch the race on USA (October 12, 5:30 pm) or listen to live radio updates on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.“I’m not apologizing for it”- Ken Schrader reflects on his NASCAR careerKen Schrader spent nearly three decades racing at the NASCAR Cup Series level. During that span, he ran 763 races and amassed four wins, 65 top-fives, 184 top-10s, and 23 poles. He also bagged a pair of victories in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, one in the Craftsman Truck Series, and 18 at the ARCA level.Despite his array of accolades, Scharder said that he would love to have done a lot more with his NASCAR career. In a statement from last year, the 70-year-old Fenton, Missouri, native said,“Obviously, I would like to have had a lot better NASCAR career, but I’m not apologizing for it. We were able to stay there for 29 years. Made a lot of good friends, drove some good cars, had a lot of fun but, obviously, those opportunities dried up.”“I was down there until I was 58 (years old) still running a limited schedule,” Ken Schrader continued. “I just wanted to go run my dirt car more. As you get older and the rides aren’t quite the caliber you once had, it’s not near as much fun. I knew we could take a dirt car and still go contend for wins.”But Ken Schrader never gave up racing. Even at this age, he runs part-time in the ARCA Menards Series. He is often seen at local dirt tracks and asphalt tracks as well. Per reports, Schrader ran more than 70 races in 2024.