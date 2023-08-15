Ken Schrader wins the Freshstone Dirt Classic in NASCAR Pinty’s Series at Ohsweken Speedway

On Monday evening, Ken Schrader secured another victory in the NASCAR Pinty’s Series at the Freshstone Dirt Classic held at Ohsweken Speedway

Schrader's illustrious motorsport career spanning over four decades has seen him triumph in various racing disciplines.

He has achieved notable successes, including multiple victories in the NASCAR Cup Series and Copper World Classic, and clinching a championship in the USAC Silver Crown Series.

These accomplishments firmly establish the 68-year-old as a prominent figure in the rich history of auto racing in North America.

Starting from pole position, Schrader led the final 20 laps of the race to claim the win. During the 100-lap event, Schrader spent much of the time trailing his teammate and current points leader of the NASCAR Pinty’s Series, Treyten Lapcevich.

Lapcevich, who had previously won at Ohsweken Speedway in an exciting photo finish against Stewart Friesen, continued his strong performance by maneuvering past Alex Tagliani after a spin to take control of the race.

Throughout the majority of the event, Lapcevich maintained his lead with Schrader close behind. However, Lapcevich's collision with a slower car, Michael Goudie, during the final 25 laps caused him to go wide and allowed Schrader to seize the lead.

According to TSN, Ken Schrader shared his thoughts on the win after the race:

“I just drove [the car], These guys and Kyle [Steckly] my crew chief gave me an excellent car. They have their act together.”

Why Ken Schrader's Triumph in NASCAR Pinty’s Series Special?

Despite having to navigate through a couple of tumultuous restarts, Schrader skillfully maintained his lead over Lapcevich, Kevin Lacroix, D.J. Kennington, and other skilled competitors, effortlessly securing his inaugural triumph in the NASCAR Pinty’s Series during only his second outing with the tour.

Lacroix successfully held off Kennington in an intense, late-race battle to secure the second position behind Schrader.

Although Lacroix expressed a desire for more time on the track, he took pride in his performance on Monday and aims to carry his impressive speed into the upcoming 100-lap race on Tuesday.

While Schrader has achieved numerous victories in recent years, Monday marked his initial win under NASCAR's auspices since 2006, a year that saw him secure his most recent Copper World Classic victory at Phoenix Raceway in what is now recognized as the ARCA Menards Series West.

This triumph not only earned Ken Schrader the distinction of being the oldest victor in NASCAR Pinty’s Series history but also established him as the first non-Canadian driver to claim a checkered flag since the tour's inception in 2007.

Ken Schrader conveyed his appreciation to Scott Steckly and the entire 22 Racing team for contributing to a flawlessly executed Monday evening at Ohsweken.

With this win in his pocket, Ken Schrader is poised to maintain his momentum heading into Tuesday night's race.