Kenny Wallace absolutely delighted for Ken Schrader’s Midget Hall of Fame induction

Kenny Wallace shared his thoughts on Ken Schrader's induction into the Hall of Fame for midget racing. Wallace took to X (formerly Twitter) to congratulate his former NASCAR rival for achieving the feat.

Wallace is a 61-year-old former NASCAR driver who won nine races in the Xfinity Series. The Missouri native also raced against the likes of Ken Schrader in the Cup Series where he had over 340 starts in nearly two decades.

Congratulating Schrader on the induction, Wallace wrote on X:

"Congratulations Kenny Schrader. YES💯. It is a BIG DAY for Kenny 😁."

Ken Schrader has been inducted into the 40th class of the National Midget Auto Racing Hall of Fame. He started racing midgets in 1974 and won his first USAC race six years later. With a reputable track record amassed in 48 states, he is an inductee in the USAC and other Halls of Fame.

In 1984, Schrader made his debut in the NASCAR Cup Series, formerly Sprint Cup Series, as a part-time driver before winning the Rookie of the Year award a year later.

The National Midget Auto Racing Hall of Fame also inducted the late Walter "Junior" Knepper.

Today, Kenny Wallace and Ken Schrader host the podcast called Herm & Schrader. The duo had shared thinking of naming the show Kenny and Kenny, Ken and Kenny, or Kenny and Ken.

Wallace and Schrader talk about the ins and outs of racing, including the world of dirt and their history of competing against each other in the stock car racing series.

Ken Schrader rooted for Kenny Wallace's brother for 2025 Daytona 500 attempt

Before NASCAR ruled Kenny Wallace's brother, Mike, out of the 2025 Daytona 500, Ken Schrader showed his support for the veteran driver. Schrader acknowledged the challenge of attempting to make the race in a small team but believed Mike could do it.

Speaking with Kenny Wallace on the Herm & Schrader podcast, Ken Schrader said:

"More power to him, you know. If he wants to go run that race, I mean I'd love to go run that race, you know. And you can't tell me that you wouldn't if you know if the opportunity presented itself.

He added:

"He's going to have an uphill battle just because it's a smaller team. I don't know, it's a hell of a task. But I think Mike will do his part, that's for sure."

Mike Wallace was among the first to confirm their participation in the upcoming Daytona 500 as an open car driver. However, NASCAR later denied Wallace due to his lack of recent racing activities.

His last Daytona 500 race was in 2015 before he made a few starts in the 2020 season.

For now, Kenny Wallace and Ken Schrader are preparing to cover the new season, which will start with the Daytona 500 on February 16.

Some of the confirmed Daytona 500 open car drivers are Helio Castroneves, Justin Allgaier, and J.J. Yeley. Martin Truex Jr. is also set to return to the "Great American Race" following his retirement from full-time competition in 2024.

