Kenny Wallace backs Wilkesboro and Rockingham as necessary risks NASCAR must keep funding

Kenny Wallace stood firm on his opinion of NASCAR's recent returns to racing at North Wilkesboro Speedway and Rockingham Speedway. The former driver and media personality believes it's "good medicine" for the sport and that it's worth the financial risk to race at the two old school racetracks.

Ad

The Missouri native said he doesn't see any criticism about NASCAR's return to North Wilkesboro Speedway for the All-Star Race and Rockingham Speedway for the Xfinity and Truck Series doubleheaders, respectively. In a recent episode of his X series "Coffee with Kenny," the 61-year-old said NASCAR should take full advantage of racing at both tracks.

"Let me remind you how awesome this is. These racetracks are back. Let's take advantage of it. Let's be happy. Wilkesboro is back, it's the good old days. Rockingham's back, it's the good old days, and it's those racetrack designs that make for great racing," Kenny Wallace said. (7:29 onwards)

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Kenny Wallace went on to say a "little birdie" told him that NASCAR focuses on making as much money as possible every time they put on a race. With North Wilkesboro, however, Wallace believes NASCAR shouldn't concern themselves with how much money they make and focus on the "good medicine" that the track is.

"You don't got to kill it all the time, and here's why. ... Because we need the sport to come back. Wilkesboro is what we call good medicine. It's just good medicine," Kenny Wallace said. (10:19 onwards)

Ad

Regarding Rockingham, Wallace said he heard President of NASCAR Steve O'Donnell say that they plan to keep Cup races away, instead leaving the track to the ARCA, Trucks, and Xfinity Series. Wallace believes if Rockingham can ever host another Cup race, they'll need some more funding.

"They never thought Rockingham would come back in a million years, so they got rid of all the grandstands. Now, it seats around 18, 20,000 people, and we thought, you know, that's fine. It looks good, but if we're really going to have a Cup race there, you'd like to see a little more grandstands. There are some improvements that I don't know about, but we need a little more money at Rockingham," Kenny Wallace said. (11:37 onwards)

Ad

Kenny Wallace said All-Star Race promoter's caution got 'everyone's attention'

On the heels of the "promoter's caution" in Sunday night's NASCAR All-Star Race, Kenny Wallace made his feelings about it known on X. The former driver said the late caution where Michael Waltrip threw the caution flag garnered everyone's attention.

With 35 laps to go, Waltrip waved the yellow flag for the promoter's caution, which was followed by fireworks going off around the racetrack. Waltrip also dropped the yellow flag on the racetrack by accident in a humorous scene.

Ad

Kenny Wallace reposted an X post from a user who said it was the "most overdramatic" caution ever. Wallace reposted the comment with a four-word message, writing:

"It got everyone’s attention😂💯🕺"

Expand Tweet

Christopher Bell went on to win Sunday's All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro, his first win in the exhibition event. Joey Logano finished second after leading the most laps in the race.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author John Breeden John Breeden is a NASCAR content writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of sports journalism experience. His career began back in 2021, when he started writing for The Breeze - a student-run publication at James Madison University that covered a wide variety of collegiate sports. He graduated from JMU in May 2022 with a degree in media arts and design concentrating in journalism. He currently writes for his local publication, the Daily News-Record, in Harrisonburg, VA, where he covers a variety of sports at the high school and collegiate level.



John has been a lifelong NASCAR fan and has followed the sport closely since 2005. He stays informed on motorsports developments through social media, NASCAR.com, and NASCAR podcasts, which help him craft unique and engaging stories. Interviewing Hendrick Motorsports Vice Chairman Jeff Gordon at Martinsville Speedway was a career highlight for John, where he wrote about William Byron taking the famed No. 24 car back to the Championship 4.



Beyond motorsports, John enjoys writing about other sports such as football, baseball, and basketball. He believes that NASCAR could reach the global popularity of Formula 1 by expanding its audience with more international races and enhancing its mainstream appeal, just like F1 has done. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.