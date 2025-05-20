Kenny Wallace backs Wilkesboro and Rockingham as necessary risks NASCAR must keep funding

Kenny Wallace stood firm on his opinion of NASCAR's recent returns to racing at North Wilkesboro Speedway and Rockingham Speedway. The former driver and media personality believes it's "good medicine" for the sport and that it's worth the financial risk to race at the two old school racetracks.
The Missouri native said he doesn't see any criticism about NASCAR's return to North Wilkesboro Speedway for the All-Star Race and Rockingham Speedway for the Xfinity and Truck Series doubleheaders, respectively. In a recent episode of his X series "Coffee with Kenny," the 61-year-old said NASCAR should take full advantage of racing at both tracks.
"Let me remind you how awesome this is. These racetracks are back. Let's take advantage of it. Let's be happy. Wilkesboro is back, it's the good old days. Rockingham's back, it's the good old days, and it's those racetrack designs that make for great racing," Kenny Wallace said. (7:29 onwards)
Kenny Wallace went on to say a "little birdie" told him that NASCAR focuses on making as much money as possible every time they put on a race. With North Wilkesboro, however, Wallace believes NASCAR shouldn't concern themselves with how much money they make and focus on the "good medicine" that the track is.
"You don't got to kill it all the time, and here's why. ... Because we need the sport to come back. Wilkesboro is what we call good medicine. It's just good medicine," Kenny Wallace said. (10:19 onwards)
Regarding Rockingham, Wallace said he heard President of NASCAR Steve O'Donnell say that they plan to keep Cup races away, instead leaving the track to the ARCA, Trucks, and Xfinity Series. Wallace believes if Rockingham can ever host another Cup race, they'll need some more funding.
"They never thought Rockingham would come back in a million years, so they got rid of all the grandstands. Now, it seats around 18, 20,000 people, and we thought, you know, that's fine. It looks good, but if we're really going to have a Cup race there, you'd like to see a little more grandstands. There are some improvements that I don't know about, but we need a little more money at Rockingham," Kenny Wallace said. (11:37 onwards)
Kenny Wallace said All-Star Race promoter's caution got 'everyone's attention'
On the heels of the "promoter's caution" in Sunday night's NASCAR All-Star Race, Kenny Wallace made his feelings about it known on X. The former driver said the late caution where Michael Waltrip threw the caution flag garnered everyone's attention.
With 35 laps to go, Waltrip waved the yellow flag for the promoter's caution, which was followed by fireworks going off around the racetrack. Waltrip also dropped the yellow flag on the racetrack by accident in a humorous scene.
Kenny Wallace reposted an X post from a user who said it was the "most overdramatic" caution ever. Wallace reposted the comment with a four-word message, writing:
"It got everyone’s attention😂💯🕺"
Christopher Bell went on to win Sunday's All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro, his first win in the exhibition event. Joey Logano finished second after leading the most laps in the race.
Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.